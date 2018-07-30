RACINE — Zedtric Cottingham, 36, of the 2500 block of 21st St., had 57 open warrants against him when he was arrested Sunday afternoon.
According to the criminal complaint from the Racine Police Department:
Cottingham allegedly hit two women in different incidents Sunday, one of whom he threatened to kill with “all of her things,” according to police. He also drove his car into two vehicles Sunday, both of which were occupied.
In the second crash, Cottingham reportedly told the victim — who sustained “open wounds on her face” — to blame the other woman he reportedly attacked earlier in the day.
Both women told police that Cottingham had crashed into their vehicles and had hit them on Sunday.
A search of Cottingham’s residence found several unmarked pill bottles. One of them contained pills inscribed with “M365,” which police believed to be acetaminophen/hydrocodone, a Schedule II controlled substance. Xanax pills and marijuana also were found in the home, both of which are controlled substances.
Police also found white powder on a bedroom dresser, four cut plastic straws and a digital gram scale. A 6-year-old child and a 3-year-old child reportedly lived in the home, and the pills and powder were within their reach.
Upon further search of the home, “which was severely littered with trash and clothing,” according to police, Cottingham was found hiding underneath debris. After giving a false name and refusing to comply with orders, he was arrested.
Upon his arrest, it was found that Cottingham was supposed to have been wearing a GPS tracking device.
Below is a listing of every charge that Cottingham faces listed in the criminal complaint:
- Felony intimidation of a victim, domestic abuse assessments (two counts)
- Possession of narcotic drugs
- Tampering with a global positioning system tracking device
- Obstructing an officer
- Misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments
- Disorderly conduct (three counts)
- Disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of tetrahydroncannabinols (THC)
- Misdemeanor theft
- Hit and run—attended vehicle
- Operate motor vehicle while revoked
- Felony bail jumping (four counts)
- Misdemeanor bail jumping
Some of Cottingham’s past convictions include driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, criminal damage to property, battery and theft.
