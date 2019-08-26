DOVER — A 25-year-old Union Grove man is facing his third operating while intoxicated charge — his second OWI in less than a year — after being arrested near Eagle Lake by a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy just after 2 a.m. Saturday.
The suspect has been identified as Richard Dean Hittman Jr. of the 1500 block of 11th Avenue.
Hittman has more than a dozen prior convictions and forfeitures for vehicle-related offenses, including six for operating while revoked and/or suspended. He also is facing charges for restricting/obstructing an officer earlier this year.
According to a criminal complaint:
A deputy reported seeing Hittman’s car drive along Wildflower Lane, just southeast of Eagle Lake, before parking on Eagle Road. Hittman then started walking along the tree line along the side of the road before the deputy approached him.
The deputy reported that Hittman’s “eyes appeared red and bloodshot, and his speech was slurred.”
Hittman told the deputy he had consumed two beers.
According to the deputy, Hittman showed “various clues of intoxication” during field sobriety tests and recorded a blood-alcohol content of .107 on a preliminary breath test.
Upon searching Hittman’s vehicle on Saturday, the deputy — aided by K-9 Nox — found a mostly empty can of Pabst Blue Ribbon that was still cold to the touch inside the front seat’s armrest and also saw “what appeared to be marijuana” on the floorboard.
Hittman’s driver’s license is currently revoked, for failing to pay a forfeiture after Hittman pleaded guilty to reckless driving-endangering safety and speeding more than 45 mph over the speed limit late last year.
According to online court records, Hittman’s history with non-criminal vehicle offenses and criminal convictions include:
- Possession of THC and theft, October 2011
- Operating while suspended, at least four times since November 2011
- Non-registration of a vehicle, July 2013
- Operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance, at least twice since October 2013
- Operating while revoked, at least twice since January 2017
- Operating without a valid license, November 2018
- OWI, August 2013 and November 2018
- Disorderly conduct, October 2018
After an initial appearance Monday, Hittman’s cash bond was set at $500, in addition to a $2,000 signature bond, records show. Hittman remained in Racine County Jail as of late Monday afternoon.
A status conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jeffrey Adams
Jeffrey Adams, 1200 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Mason Howard
Mason Howard (a.k.a. Sig), 3900 block of Erie Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Jose C. Trinidad Alvarez
Jose C. Trinidad Alvarez, 1400 block of Marquette Street, Racine, repeated sexual assault of a child, first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 12.
Lacreesha D. Williams
Lacreesha D. Williams, 6000 block of 18th Avenue, Kenosha, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).
Tim Paul Beaudet
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tim Paul Beaudet, 700 block of Hunter Drive, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Timothy D. Brevitz
Timothy D. Brevitz, 2600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jermaine S. Clemon
Jermaine S. Clemon, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of THC.
Denecia L. Cook
Denecia L. Cook, 2600 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer.
Robin J. Grainger
Robin J. Grainger, Waukesha, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Richard Dean Hittman Jr.
Richard Dean Hittman Jr., 1500 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kimberly C. Krueger
Kimberly C. Krueger, New Berlin, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Joseph F. Mueller
Joseph F. Mueller, 1800 block of Shoop Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Malik Roberson
Malik Roberson, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, violation of a harassment injunction, disorderly conduct.
Reynold K. Schultz
Reynold K. Schultz, 7100 block of Ashwood Lane, Wind Lake, disorderly conduct.
Karl A. Westbrooks
Karl A. Westbrooks, 1200 block of 69th Street, kenosha, misdemeanor failure to report to jail, misdemeanor bail jumping.
