{{featured_button_text}}

DOVER — A 25-year-old Union Grove man is facing his third operating while intoxicated charge — his second OWI in less than a year — after being arrested near Eagle Lake by a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect has been identified as Richard Dean Hittman Jr. of the 1500 block of 11th Avenue.

Richard Hittman

Hittman

Hittman has more than a dozen prior convictions and forfeitures for vehicle-related offenses, including six for operating while revoked and/or suspended. He also is facing charges for restricting/obstructing an officer earlier this year.

According to a criminal complaint:

A deputy reported seeing Hittman’s car drive along Wildflower Lane, just southeast of Eagle Lake, before parking on Eagle Road. Hittman then started walking along the tree line along the side of the road before the deputy approached him.

The deputy reported that Hittman’s “eyes appeared red and bloodshot, and his speech was slurred.”

Hittman told the deputy he had consumed two beers.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

According to the deputy, Hittman showed “various clues of intoxication” during field sobriety tests and recorded a blood-alcohol content of .107 on a preliminary breath test.

Upon searching Hittman’s vehicle on Saturday, the deputy — aided by K-9 Nox — found a mostly empty can of Pabst Blue Ribbon that was still cold to the touch inside the front seat’s armrest and also saw “what appeared to be marijuana” on the floorboard.

Hittman’s driver’s license is currently revoked, for failing to pay a forfeiture after Hittman pleaded guilty to reckless driving-endangering safety and speeding more than 45 mph over the speed limit late last year.

According to online court records, Hittman’s history with non-criminal vehicle offenses and criminal convictions include:

  • Possession of THC and theft, October 2011
  • Operating while suspended, at least four times since November 2011
  • Non-registration of a vehicle, July 2013
  • Operating a motor vehicle without proof of insurance, at least twice since October 2013
  • Operating while revoked, at least twice since January 2017
  • Operating without a valid license, November 2018
  • OWI, August 2013 and November 2018
  • Disorderly conduct, October 2018

After an initial appearance Monday, Hittman’s cash bond was set at $500, in addition to a $2,000 signature bond, records show. Hittman remained in Racine County Jail as of late Monday afternoon.

A status conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments