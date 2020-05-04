Man with gun taken into custody

TOWN OF NORWAY — The Racine County Communications Center received a 911 hang-up at 8 p.m Sunday, according to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
Upon calling back, a 38-year-old male subject advised he was outside his home with a 34-year-old female and wanted police to respond and shoot him. The subject advised he had a shotgun and would force law enforcement to shoot him. Law enforcement responded to the area of West View Drive.
Successful de-escalation of this tactical incident allowed the subject to be taken into custody without injury to he, the female on-scene, deputies or K-9 Stax.
The name of the subject is being withheld due to the sensitive nature of this incident. The subject was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping and disorderly conduct. He is currently being held at the Racine County Jail on $20,250 cash bail and will undergo a mental health evaluation.
