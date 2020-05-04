Man with gun taken into custody in Wind Lake
Wind Lake

Man with gun taken into custody in Wind Lake

TOWN OF NORWAY — A 38-year-old Wind Lake man is facing multiple charges after sheriff’s deputies investigated a 911 hang-up call Sunday night.

Deputies were dispatched at 8 p.m. Sunday to the 7100 block of West View Drive, which is located west of Waubeesee Lake and Highway 36, according to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon calling back, Benjamin M. Brovold, 38, advised he was outside his home with a 34-year-old female and wanted police to respond and shoot him. The subject advised he had a shotgun and would force law enforcement to shoot him.

Deputies were able to successfully de-escalate the situation and took Brovold into custody without injury to him, the female on-scene, deputies or K-9 dog Stax.

Deputies conducted a search of the residence and found two metal hose nozzles which contained burnt marijuana residue.

A deputy also noticed several empty Pabst Blue Ribbon beer cans along with a 30-pack of PBR in the fridge with around half of the beers missing.

Brovold was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, three felony counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held as of Monday at the Racine County Jail on $20,250 cash bail and will undergo a mental health evaluation.

A status conference in his case is set for May 27 at the county Law Enforcement Center in Racine.

