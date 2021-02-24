Man will serve more than three decades in prison for sexual assault of child before being deported

RACINE — Jose Trinidad, 46, who repeatedly sexually assaulted a child from the time she was 6 years old until she was 9, was handed a lengthy prison sentence on Tuesday.
Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg sentenced the defendant to 35 years in prison.
Trinidad has a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold and will be deported to his home country of Honduras once the 35-year prison sentence is served.
Victim impact statement
The media is prevented by state law from releasing any information that could potentially identify a child victim.
The girl who was assaulted by Trinidad was given an opportunity to address the court. The girl spoke not only of sexual abuse but described the physical abuse of her siblings, all of whom were in Trinidad’s care. She said she was not only afraid for herself but also her sister because she was afraid Trinidad would also sexually abuse her.
Trinidad threatened the girl to force her silence.
Sentence not questioned
The defendant’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Juan Ramirez, acknowledged the fact Trinidad’s was a prison case. So, the only real question was how much time the defendant would serve before being deported back to Honduras. The statutory limit on the prison sentence is 60 years.
Ramirez argued for a lighter sentenced for the defendant on the grounds he had no criminal history and suffered a difficult childhood, mired in poverty. Further, the defendant had agreed to settle the case, sparing the victim the ordeal of a public trial.
In contrast, Assistant District Attorney Brian Van Schyndel asked for a lengthy sentence due to the gravity of the offense.
“The community does demand that you protect it from someone who would hurt a child,” he said.
Laufenberg reviewed the defendant’s social history, noting he did not come to the U.S. for a job, as evidenced by the fact he did not work much in the 15 years he lived in the U.S.
He did not support his two children, nor their mothers, still in Honduras. Meanwhile, Trinidad’s mother continues to work at 74 years old.
“That also speaks to his character,” Laufenberg said.
She reviewed the allegations in the criminal complaint. She described the acts as “heinous” and the suffering of the little girl as “heartbreaking.”
Laufenberg said the girl should have been playing with dolls or riding her bike instead of worrying if she was going to be raped. From the bench, she praised the girl’s courage and told her she was absolutely a remarkable young woman.
“You have more courage for what you did today than most adults I know,” Laufenberg said to her, adding, “You’re going to be OK.”
Case history
Jose Trinidad was arrested in August 2019 and was charged with repeated sexual assault of the same child and first-degree sexual assault of a child, both category B felonies.
The charge of repeated sexual assault of the same child represents at least three separate acts of first-degree sexual assault. That charge was dismissed but read into the record as part of a negotiated settlement with the prosecution.
