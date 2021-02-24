Man will serve more than three decades in prison for sexual assault of child before being deported

Ramirez argued for a lighter sentenced for the defendant on the grounds he had no criminal history and suffered a difficult childhood, mired in poverty. Further, the defendant had agreed to settle the case, sparing the victim the ordeal of a public trial.

In contrast, Assistant District Attorney Brian Van Schyndel asked for a lengthy sentence due to the gravity of the offense.

“The community does demand that you protect it from someone who would hurt a child,” he said.

Laufenberg reviewed the defendant’s social history, noting he did not come to the U.S. for a job, as evidenced by the fact he did not work much in the 15 years he lived in the U.S.

He did not support his two children, nor their mothers, still in Honduras. Meanwhile, Trinidad’s mother continues to work at 74 years old.

“That also speaks to his character,” Laufenberg said.

She reviewed the allegations in the criminal complaint. She described the acts as “heinous” and the suffering of the little girl as “heartbreaking.”