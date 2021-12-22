Man will serve 19 years for two cases involving child sexual assault

RACINE — A man who pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a child who was in his care was sentenced Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Jason Blashka, 39, was sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by seven years of extended supervision for first-degree child sexual assault/sexual contact with a person under the age of 13 years old and false imprisonment.

However, the defendant had two cases involving child sexual assault.

The defendant was previously sentenced to six years in prison followed by nine years of extended supervision for second-degree sexual assault of a mentally ill person.

The prison sentences for both cases will keep the defendant in prison for nearly 20 years.

By court order, during that time the defendant must seek and comply with sex offender treatment.

Case history

During a forensic interview with police in a 2019 investigation, a child told investigators that when she was 3 to 4 years old, Blashka would take her into the bathroom, lock the door and make her touch his genitals.

Blashka reportedly cared for the child occasionally during a period of time several years ago.

In that case, the defendant initially faced the additional charge of child enticement/exposure of genitals. The charge was dismissed but read into the record as part of a negotiated settlement in which the defendant agreed to plead guilty to two other felony charges.

The 2017 case resulted from an incident in which the mother of another child allegedly discovered Blashka having inappropriate contact with the child.

The mother reportedly pulled Blashka off the child, then yelled at him to get out of the home and called police.

When officers found him walking nearby, he allegedly knelt, put his hands behind his back and said “I did it,” but would not say what he did.

Later, during an interview, he told police that what happened was not what it looked like.

In the 2017 case, the defendant was originally charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

In exchange for a guilty plea, one charge was dismissed but read into the record.

Blashka began serving the prison sentence for the 2017 case in August 2019.

