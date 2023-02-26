RACINE — A man whose clothing worn during a birthday celebration allowed investigators to track him to the scene of a shooting was found guilty Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Mark A. Bell, 34, was convicted of attempted first-degree homicide with use of a dangerous weapons and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

He will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. May 1.

Case history

The Racine Police Department was dispatched March 14, 2021, to Ascension All Saints Emergency Room in response to a report of a patient with a gunshot wound.

According to a criminal complaint, a man told investigators he was standing on the corner of Sixth and Villa streets when he heard several gunshots and felt a sting in his leg.

The man told investigators that he reached down and touched his leg and saw that his hand was bloody, and that a friend drove him to the hospital.

As part of the subsequent investigation, RPD collected and viewed surveillance video from businesses in the area of the shooting.

The video reportedly showed a Black man firing a handgun multiple times at three men near a black Cadillac on Sixth Street.

The man was wearing a red baseball cap on backwards, red athletic shoes, a jean jacket with a stripe design on the sleeves, a dark T-shirt and blue jeans with a stripe design on the side, according to the criminal complaint.

One of the investigators working the case was told by a confidential source that the person in the video likely was Bell. The source provided a Facebook photo of Bell wearing the same clothing as the shooter in the video.

The photo was taken at another area bar two hours prior to the shooting.

Investigators also reviewed video from Marci’s on Main, 236 Main St., which showed Bell leaving the bar about 42 minutes prior to the shooting, wearing what appeared to be the same clothing as the shooter shown in in the video.

According to the criminal complaint, the RPD obtained a search warrant for Bell’s residence, and the clothing seen in the video and picture were recovered.

Bell told investigators he was celebrating his birthday that night but denied being the shooter and being in the area of Villa and Sixth streets.

Bond

After the guilty verdict, the Racine County District Attorney’s Office requested the bond be revoked, which was granted.

Bell was taken into custody and will await sentencing at the Racine County Jail.

