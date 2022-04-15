Man who wasn't breathing pulled from Tichigan Lake in western Racine County

WATERFORD — A man who was pulled out of the water in Tichigan Lake Thursday afternoon didn't have a pulse and wasn't breathing, the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Company reported.

While CPR was being performed, the patient was taken to Aurora Medical Center-Burlington.

The man's condition was not disclosed. It was not reported how he came to be in the water or who found him.

Tichigan Lake is in northwestern Racine County within the Town of Waterford.

This story will likely be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0