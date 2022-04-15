 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man who wasn't breathing pulled from Tichigan Lake in western Racine County

Black swan on Tichigan Lake facing to the left

Although black swans are native only to Australia, a state conservation biologist says this one, shown on Tichigan Lake in Racine County in July 2021, could choose to stay as long as there is food and water available.

 File photo courtesy of Belinda Abendschein

WATERFORD — A man who was pulled out of the water in Tichigan Lake Thursday afternoon didn't have a pulse and wasn't breathing, the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Company reported.

While CPR was being performed, the patient was taken to Aurora Medical Center-Burlington.

The man's condition was not disclosed. It was not reported how he came to be in the water or who found him.

Tichigan Lake is in northwestern Racine County within the Town of Waterford.

This story will likely be updated.

