Man who threatened cops on Facebook Live sentenced to a year in County Jail

RACINE — The local man charged with threatening to kill cops while live on Facebook will do a year in the Racine County Jail.

Dajuan M. Jones, 27, was sentenced for making terrorist threats.

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Robert Repischak withheld the sentence and gave Jones a three-year term of probation. However, one of the terms of the probation is that he do a year in county.

After three months have been served, the defendant may leave the jail temporarily to work or care for his children. Jones described himself as a stay-at-home father.

The Department of Corrections recommended probation on the charge, but the judge felt that would unduly depreciate the seriousness of the crime.

For Repischak, it wasn’t so much what happened as what could have happened to a person running around town threatening cops, holding what looked like a real firearm but was only a pellet gun.

“Think in 2020 how many cities burned because somebody got shot by the police, something happened, and then people go out and riot and burn down their neighborhoods,” Repischak said.

He added: “I thank God you didn’t get stopped by the police when you were out driving around acting like a fool because there’s no doubt in my mind that you would have pulled a gun on them, and you’d be dead, and Racine would still be burning.”

Case history

The Racine Police Department began an investigation in October 2020 after viewing video from a Facebook live feed in which Jones said: “Want to see a cop get killed today? I don’t care. I’m drunk.”

According to police, someone had shared a video of Jones holding a gun and stating he had an AK-47.

Police, upon reviewing the video, reported that Jones had said: “When I’m done, a couple cops gonna be hurting.”

Officers reported they were informed Jones had pointed a gun at someone and was in his car, parked in front of the Racine County Courthouse, 717 Wisconsin Ave., before saying he was going to the Police Department.

An officer was also dispatched to an address on the 700 block of Center Street, the same block where the Racine Police Department is located.

However, officers said they found Jones at a different location, where he was found “sleeping on the couch” and had “what was believed to be a crack pipe.”

Jones

The defendant has consistently said he does not remember the night in question, as he was intoxicated.

In the pre-sentence report, Jones was quoted as saying he was very upset about the death of black people at the hands of the police in 2020.

In court, Jones said since he has been out of jail, he has been a stay-at-home dad and has learned quite a bit about his kids and himself.

“I didn’t realize how much my kids looked up to me as their dad,” he said. “I always thought of myself as a big mess-up.”

Jones asked for a second chance and apologized for his actions.

As part of his probation, Jones was ordered to complete drug and alcohol counseling as well as mental health counselling.

