Man who punched off-duty Racine cop pleads guilty to felony battery

RACINE — George Gayton, 45, of Mount Pleasant, pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge of substantial battery intending to cause bodily harm.
The charge stems from Dec. 17, 2018, when George Gayton punched off-duty Racine Police Sgt. Samuel Stulo after Stulo crashed into a parked car that Gayton's aunt was sitting in, injuring her. According to state records, Stulo's blood-alcohol content two hours after the crash was 0.182, more than double the legal limit.
Gayton, after reportedly witnessing the crash, ran after Stulo's vehicle as it drove away. After Stulo stopped, security footage from a nearby building showed Gayton punch Stulo.
Body camera footage of law enforcement officers that arrived on scene shows Stulo complaining of pain after being punched in the neck. Stulo claimed the punch was "for no reason."
Stulo was later sentenced to 30 days in the Kenosha County Jail and was demoted, but remained with the Racine Police Department. He was convicted of causing injury while operating under the influence and a hit-and-run charge was dropped.
Gayton was out of custody when he made his guilty plea in person, in court at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center Friday morning. The prosecution is recommending Gayton's sentence be time served (176 days) for the offense.
Sentencing was originally scheduled for Friday for Gayton, but it was rescheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 17. On that date, the case, along with another case for which Gayton faces charges for allegedly striking family members while drunk, is expected to conclude.
He is also currently facing a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge from a fight he was allegedly involved in within the Racine County Jail.
