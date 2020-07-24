Man who punched off-duty Racine cop pleads guilty to felony battery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — George Gayton, 45, of Mount Pleasant, pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge of substantial battery intending to cause bodily harm.

The charge stems from Dec. 17, 2018, when George Gayton punched off-duty Racine Police Sgt. Samuel Stulo after Stulo crashed into a parked car that Gayton's aunt was sitting in, injuring her. According to state records, Stulo's blood-alcohol content two hours after the crash was 0.182, more than double the legal limit.

Gayton, after reportedly witnessing the crash, ran after Stulo's vehicle as it drove away. After Stulo stopped, security footage from a nearby building showed Gayton punch Stulo.

Body camera footage of law enforcement officers that arrived on scene shows Stulo complaining of pain after being punched in the neck. Stulo claimed the punch was "for no reason."

Stulo was later sentenced to 30 days in the Kenosha County Jail and was demoted, but remained with the Racine Police Department. He was convicted of causing injury while operating under the influence and a hit-and-run charge was dropped.