Man who helped cover up Racine County murder 20 years ago now going to prison for 13 years

Burgos asked for forgiveness. Nielsen said it was up to Zdroik’s family, not the court, to forgive him. Two of Zdroik’s children, who are both now adults and have children of their own, spoke at the sentencing. They both said they hope they can someday forgive him, but they haven’t been able to do that yet.

“I would love to forgive you one day, I really would. But I’m not there,” one of them said, pushing through sobs.

“I don’t know how you, as a human being, how you can participate and take watch as a terrified, helpless woman got executed in cold blood and drive off and proceed with your life,” the other child said.

Burgos responded, “I cannot begin to imagine your grief … Nothing I can say is going to change what happened, but I offer you my apologies from the bottom of my heart.”

Why did it take 20 years?

The break in the case came in January 2017, when investigators learned that a double homicide in Milwaukee — the one that Zdroik witnessed and may have been tied to Zdroik’s death.

Blood from one of the other victims was found on Zdroik’s pants.