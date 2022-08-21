Man who had 17,000 files of child pornography has also been charged with sexual assault of a minor

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 19-year-old who had 17,000 files of child pornography has now also been charged with sexually assaulting a minor.

Isaiah Dejesus-Bazan, of the 55800 block of Emstan Hills Road, Mount Pleasant, was charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography, three felony counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under age 16, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and two felony counts of exposing a child to harmful material.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Aug. 9, investigators executed a search warrant on the home of Dejesus-Bazan and located 17,000 files of child sexual abuse material in his MEGA account (a cloud storage system) as well as child pornography on his phone.

On Aug. 12, an investigator did a forensic interview with a child under the age of 15 in which the child said Dejesus-Bazan sexually assaulted her.

She said they met online and texted each other through iMessage. She told him her age and, between June 9-Aug. 5, he sexually assaulted her three times. She said it happened at Lincoln Park and more than once at Walden III School. She told him she was too young but he said it was OK if no one knew.

An investigator then reviewed text messages between the two and saw that they were frequently sexual in nature. In them, Dejesus-Bazan regularly requests to meet up with the minor to have sex with her. One of the messages showed Dejesus-Bazan sending two videos of sexual content to the minor.

Dejesus-Bazan was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A status conference is on Sept. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.