Man who died while being taken into custody by Caledonia PD in May killed himself, authorities say

CALEDONIA — According to a report from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the man who died on May 18 while being taken into custody by the Caledonia Police Department shot himself with his own gun.
The man has been identified as Nathan Lee Davis, 38.
A 150-page report of the incident compiled by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation was released Friday, after Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson reportedly met with Davis's family. No charges are to be filed in the case.
CLICK HERE to read the 150-page DOJ report detailing the attempted arrest and death of Nathan Lee Davis in Caledonia
Updated: Officer-involved death under investigation in Caledonia; suspect reportedly shot himself during struggle
CALEDONIA — The state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved death Monday morning in th…
According to the report
On the morning of May 18, the Caledonia Police Department was serving an Internet Crimes Against Children warrant at Davis' home in the 4300 block of Erie Street.
The investigation reportedly began due to an online tip that stated Davis had uploaded child pornography to a Snapchat account.
The 150-page report makes no mention of whether Davis actually possessed any illicit materials, as the investigation was focused solely on the incidents leading up to and following the officer-involved death.
While being taken into custody in a parking lot outside of his apartment, Davis "became combative and separated himself from the officer," according to the Caledonia Police Department.
He then "drew a handgun from his own waistband and shot himself in the head," the report states. According to the report, no officers on scene drew their firearms until after Davis had already drawn his firearm and shot himself.
The reason the Caledonia Police Department gave for attempting to arrest Davis outside of his home was because they were informed that Davis had as many as 14 firearms inside his apartment and "was suspected to be armed." They reportedly told him that they were conducting a hit-and-run investigation and needed to speak to him at his vehicle, which the department called "a ruse" to get him outside.
Life-saving measures were then performed by officers on scene. A rescue squad was immediately called, according to dispatch transcripts. Davis was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The officer who was trying to make the arrest complained of "ringing in his ears" after Davis shot himself within 12 inches of the officer.
The investigation revealed that Davis had made previous statements about how police would never "take him alive" and "they would not send him to jail."
Davis was a U.S. Army veteran and did not have any prior criminal history. However, the report showed that he had ongoing mental illness issues, a history of violence in domestic situations and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder but did not consistently take his medication.
According to the DOJ, "no squad video or body camera video was available of the incident" and no surveillance video from nearby residences showed anything related to Davis's death.
The Division of Criminal Investigation conducted the officer-involved death investigation at the request of Caledonia Police Lt. Erin Laehr.
Today's mugshots: July 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Damien D Bell
Damien D Bell, 1200 block of Franklin Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing an officer.
Michael Hawkins
Michael Hawkins, 2000 block of Mead Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Roshon D Peterson
Roshon D Peterson, 3100 block of Pritchard Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Hanif L Smith
Hanif L Smith, 1500 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed knife.
Kwantrell C Williams
Kwantrell C Williams, Zion, Illinois, possession of burglarious tools, felony bail jumping, felony theft (movable property between $5,000-$10,000), felony theft (movable property between $2,500-$5,000).
Andrew P Ladwig
Andrew P Ladwig, 1900 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, animals (intentional abandonment), negligently provide improper animal shelter sanitation standards, providing proper drink to confined animals.
Keno K Lockridge
Keno K Lockridge, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michaela L Winston
Michaela L Winston, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia.
James P Saar
James P Saar, 1500 block of Thurston Avenue, Racine, deliver designer drugs (between 3-10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), felony bail jumping, deliver designer drugs (less than or equal to 3 grams).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.