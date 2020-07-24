Man who died while being taken into custody by Caledonia PD in May killed himself, authorities say

While being taken into custody in a parking lot outside of his apartment, Davis "became combative and separated himself from the officer," according to the Caledonia Police Department.

He then "drew a handgun from his own waistband and shot himself in the head," the report states. According to the report, no officers on scene drew their firearms until after Davis had already drawn his firearm and shot himself.

The reason the Caledonia Police Department gave for attempting to arrest Davis outside of his home was because they were informed that Davis had as many as 14 firearms inside his apartment and "was suspected to be armed." They reportedly told him that they were conducting a hit-and-run investigation and needed to speak to him at his vehicle, which the department called "a ruse" to get him outside.

Life-saving measures were then performed by officers on scene. A rescue squad was immediately called, according to dispatch transcripts. Davis was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officer who was trying to make the arrest complained of "ringing in his ears" after Davis shot himself within 12 inches of the officer.