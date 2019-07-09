{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The man who died in a hit-and-run crash on Spring Street last week has been identified. 

The victim of the crash is 45-year-old Daniel Lockard, according to Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne. Lockard was a Racine resident.

Daniel Lockard

In the morning hours of July 3, Racine Police responded to the area near Spring and Chicago streets for a report of a hit-and-run, according to a Racine Police Department news release issued after the incident.

Officers found Lockard in the street in the 2300 block of Spring Street. Racine Rescue attempted to treat Lockard, but he later died at the scene.

After the incident, Racine Police released the only description of the offending vehicle — that it was an SUV— and said that they were interested in any additional information about the crime. 

The Journal Times reached out Tuesday morning to the Racine Police Department to see if they are still seeking leads in the investigation. We will update the story once we learn more.

