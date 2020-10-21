Man who died from accident identified

RACINE — The victim of a Sunday vehicle vs. parked car crash has been identified as Douglas S. Strelecki, 36, of Racine.
Early Monday morning, just after midnight, the Racine Police Department responded to Water Street and Park Avenue for a vehicle vs. parked car crash, according to a department news release. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle with substantial damage and an adult male driver trapped inside.
Racine Fire Department extracted the driver from the vehicle and transported him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through Crime Stoppers by using the p3 app.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Joshua L Brown
Joshua L Brown, 800 block of Eighth Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Shawn R Campbell
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Shawn R Campbell, 32200 block of Washington Avenue, Burlington, felony criminal damage to property, possession of burglarious tools, entry into a locked coin box.
Selena R Garcia
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Selena R Garcia, 4800 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery.
Hunter J Hernandez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Hunter J Hernandez, 100 block of Riverside Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeremy D Jackson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jeremy D Jackson, 2000 block of Orchard Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, handgun transfer (buyer give false info).
Louis Edward Johnson Jr.
Louis Edward Johnson Jr., 4600 block of Pierce Boulevard, Racine, sexual exploitation of a child (produce, perform, etc.), post or publish a sexually explicit image without consent (victim under 18), possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation of a child (filming), sexual intercourse with a child, felony bail jumping.
David C Juarez
David C Juarez, 4000 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sandra D Morris
Sandra D Morris, 1700 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), delivery of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail).
Jarell Danuel Norwood
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jarell Danuel Norwood, Chicago, Illinois, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Chandra V Nunn
Chandra (aka Sarah Roberts) V Nunn, 3300 block of Packer Drive, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Cori Adam Parrott
Cori Adam Parrott, 1200 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Deshan J Peterson
Deshan (aka Christopher Phillips) J Peterson, 5000 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
