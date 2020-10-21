Man who died from accident identified

RACINE — The victim of a Sunday vehicle vs. parked car crash has been identified as Douglas S. Strelecki, 36, of Racine.

Early Monday morning, just after midnight, the Racine Police Department responded to Water Street and Park Avenue for a vehicle vs. parked car crash, according to a department news release. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle with substantial damage and an adult male driver trapped inside.

Racine Fire Department extracted the driver from the vehicle and transported him to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through Crime Stoppers by using the p3 app.

