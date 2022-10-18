Man who crashed into trooper's squad car allegedly tested positive for drug use before scheduled sentencing

RACINE — A man who was arrested on allegations he was high when he crashed into a Wisconsin State Patrol squad, injuring a passenger in the vehicle, had his sentencing hearing delayed after he allegedly tested positive for drugs.

Harrison Geiser, 26, of St. Paul, Minnesota, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a narcotic drug, and misdemeanor causing an injury accident while under the influence.

Judge Robert Repischak began the proceedings on Monday for what was supposed to be sentencing in Racine County Circuit Court with the report from RCAP (Racine County Alternatives Program), which indicated the drug test Geiser took before court came back positive for drugs in his system.

Attorney Andrew Mishlove, who represents the defendant, told the judge his client has “all sorts of prescribed medications,” which could have tripped the drug test.

Additionally, he pointed out the RCAP tests are just preliminary screenings, so the test would have to be sent to a lab for official findings.

Repischak told the defendant he would not have him arrested, but he had some advice: “Drop the shovel. The hole is deep enough for you, OK.”

The judge added that, if a subsequent test showed the defendant was using controlled substances, at the next hearing Geiser would be taken into custody.

Repischak also said he wanted the PSI (pre-sentence investigation) writer to have notice of the failed drug test.

“Obviously if it turns out that Mr. Geiser was using substances, a violation of his bond, that may impact the PSI writer’s recommendation, and it may influence what the state and the court would wish to do,” Repischak said.

A status hearing was set for 8:15 a.m. Nov. 15.

Case history

According to the report generated by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, the crash between Geiser’s vehicle and the Wisconsin State trooper’s patrol vehicle occurred as the RCSO was investigating an unrelated OWI.

A Racine County deputy pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation on Interstate 94 just south of Highway 20. The driver used a fake name when identifying himself, showed signs of impairment, and was driving with two children under the age of 3 years old in the backseat.

One of the children was not in a safety seat and the other was sitting in a car seat that was not properly installed.

After Hughley was arrested, another deputy was called to bring appropriate car seats before the children could be transported to the RCSO, where they could possibly be picked up by family members, pending the investigation.

During this waiting period, a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle arrived, blocking a lane of traffic.

Soon after, Geisler crashed into the State Patrol squad car with his 2017 Honda Civic.

According to the report generated by the RCSO, Geisler “had no traffic in front of or next to him as he approached the State Patrol squad.”

In Geisler’s vehicle, deputies reported finding heroin.

The commercial vehicle inspector who had been in the State Patrol squad reportedly suffered minor injuries because of the crash. Geisler was treated at a hospital before being arrested.

Court

The defendant was originally charged with 14 counts, 10 of which were felonies.

Geiser was scheduled for trial in June but instead pleaded guilty to a reduced number of charges in a negotiated settlement with the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

As part of the settlement, the DA’s Office said it would recommend seven years of incarceration followed by seven years of extended release.