Man who crashed into a house in June allegedly caused a head on collision

MOUNT PLEASANT — A man who crashed into a house in June has allegedly caused a head-on collision that sent a man to the emergency room.

Carlos Coopwood Jr., 27, of the 2300 block of Prospect Street, Racine, was charged with felony counts of hit and run causing injury and possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor counts of hit and run of an attended vehicle, operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense), operating without a license and possession of marijuana.

According to criminal complaints:

First incident

On June 15, officers were sent to 5500 block of Byrd Avenue for an accident.

Upon arrival, officers saw a vehicle that had struck the side of a house. The driver was Coopwood and, due to the injuries he sustained from the crash, he was taken to the hospital. While he was being changed into the hospital gown, two small baggies containing marijuana and fentanyl fell from his shoe. The combined weight of the baggies was 11.8 grams.

Second incident

On Thursday, officers were sent to Timber Drive and S. Green Bay Road for a head on collision in traffic.

A witness said a Honda Civic had been driving above the speed limit and went through a red light, striking a gray Jeep. The driver of the Jeep said she was going through a green light when the Civic struck her. Her father was in the passenger seat and needed to go to the emergency room due to his injuries from the crash.

Witnesses said the driver of the Civic fled on foot after the accident. Officers eventually saw the man, identified as Coopwood, running toward Home Depot.

Officers detained him and noticed blood on his mouth, and he made a comment that he was going to jail.

He had the odor of alcohol coming from him and he had extremely slurred speech and glassy eyes. Inside of his vehicle was a partially burned joint of marijuana as well as an unopened can of Four Loko. A PBT had a result of 0.287 which is over three times the legal limit.

Coopwood was given $6,000 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.