Man who claimed to be Mafia boss to serve 39 years for sexual abuse of juveniles

RACINE — A man who claimed to be a Mafia boss in order to gain the silence of juveniles he was sexually abusing will serve a significant prison sentence.

Kyle Gustin, 38, was sentenced on Monday to serve 39 years behind bars followed by 36 years of extended supervised release.

He was originally charged with 24 felony counts and four misdemeanor charges.

In February he pleaded guilty to possession of improvised explosives, three counts of sex crimes relating to children and a misdemeanor marijuana charge.

Gustin was arrested in June after a female juvenile accused him of inappropriate contact.

When investigators searched the house, they reportedly discovered pipe bombs.

Three of the juvenile victims were 14 years old and another was 16 at the time of Gustin’s arrest.

Gustin allegedly obtained the silence of the children he abused through a ruse in which he pretended to be a Mafia boss.

One of the victims was reportedly so terrified by this deception that she was initially afraid to disclose information to investigators.

