 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man who claimed to be Mafia boss to serve 39 years for sexual abuse of juveniles
topical top story
CHILD SEX ASSAULTS

Man who claimed to be Mafia boss to serve 39 years for sexual abuse of juveniles

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A man who claimed to be a Mafia boss in order to gain the silence of juveniles he was sexually abusing will serve a significant prison sentence.

Kyle Gustin, 38, was sentenced on Monday to serve 39 years behind bars followed by 36 years of extended supervised release.

He was originally charged with 24 felony counts and four misdemeanor charges.

In February he pleaded guilty to possession of improvised explosives, three counts of sex crimes relating to children and a misdemeanor marijuana charge.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gustin was arrested in June after a female juvenile accused him of inappropriate contact.

When investigators searched the house, they reportedly discovered pipe bombs.

Three of the juvenile victims were 14 years old and another was 16 at the time of Gustin’s arrest.

Gustin allegedly obtained the silence of the children he abused through a ruse in which he pretended to be a Mafia boss.

One of the victims was reportedly so terrified by this deception that she was initially afraid to disclose information to investigators.

Kyle Gustin

Gustin

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chauvin lawyer wants hearing to "impeach" verdict

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News