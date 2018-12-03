MOUNT PLEASANT — The man who allegedly threatened to stab an infant two weeks ago faces up to 26 years in prison.
According to his criminal complaint that was released Monday:
Stephen Joseph Trinidad, 28, of the 2000 block of Frankie Place, was reportedly intoxicated when he returned to his apartment at about 3 a.m. on Nov. 17. He got into the shower and was angrily talking to himself, a woman who lives with Trinidad told Mount Pleasant police.
When Trinidad left the shower, he allegedly attempted to choke the woman and tried to prevent her from leaving by blocking a doorway with a baby crib. The woman told police that she was able to move the crib and carry a 6-year-old child out of the residence, but a 2-month-old baby was still inside.
The woman then knocked on a neighbor’s door, who answered at about 3:30 a.m. Police were then called.
After police arrived, an officer said that Trinidad would not answer the door and told police to go away. Trinidad was also observed standing outside on a second-floor balcony.
Police reported seeing Trinidad “negligently holding the 2-month-old child” in his left hand and wielding a knife in his right. Trinidad reportedly ignored requests to leave the building and stated he was going to kill the baby if police entered the apartment.
Officers made forced entry into the building through the second-floor balcony and used nonlethal force in the form of an electronic control device (initially reported to be a Taser) to take Trinidad into custody.
No injuries were reported.
Felony charges
Trinidad was charged on Monday with false imprisonment, failure to comply with officer’s attempt to take person into custody, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and neglecting a child under 6 years of age, all of which are felonies. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments and use of a dangerous weapon.
Online records show that, in 2011, Trinidad pleaded guilty to ordinance disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, which is not a criminal offense.
As of Monday afternoon, Trinidad was being held in Racine County Jail, with bail set at $22,650. He is scheduled for a Dec. 13 preliminary hearing at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.