Man under suspicion of drunk driving in Union Grove allegedly said he was going to church 'to pray'

UNION GROVE — A Walworth County man who allegedly already has eight OWI convictions reportedly said he was stopping at church "to pray" after being pulled over under suspicion of driving drunk the day after Christmas in Union Grove, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

In a Saturday evening news release, the Racine County Sheriff's Office said it would be recommending a ninth OWI charge for Clifford Friederich, 54, of the Town of Lyons.

The release stated that a deputy observed "several indications of an impaired driver" of the vehicle being driven by Friederich at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday in Union Grove.

"Once the vehicle was stopped, the driver exited the vehicle and attempted to enter St. Paul’s Lutheran Church," according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office. "The driver stated he was stopping at the church to pray. While speaking to the driver, the deputy could smell the odor of intoxicants emitting from his breath. The driver also showed signs of impairment."

Friederich then allegedly refused to perform field sobriety tests.