Man tries to enter Bohners Lake home

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a suspicious person/incident at a residence in the Bohners Lake area at approximately 1:57 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release.
The complainant said a male came to her residence and said he wanted to see the inside of the house. The male then said he or a friend of his used to live there and he wanted to see the inside the home. The homeowner did not know this person and told them they could not come in. The male then left in his pickup truck. This person nor his vehicle were located.
The man is described as a while male approximately 35 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 170 pounds with short-buzzed cut blonde hair, no beard, tattoos on neck, and wearing a navy blue Carhart type jacket and work style boots. The vehicle was an older Ford crew cab silver colored diesel pickup truck with a toolbox in the bed. It also had rust around the passenger side rear wheel well.
Anyone with information on incident are asked to contact the Racine County Communications Center at 262-886-2300.