BURLINGTON — A man was extricated from a vehicle and transported via Flight for Life after he crashed into a utility pole, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported Monday.

At 9:11 p.m. Sunday, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 33000B of Yahnke Road in the Town of Burlington for a single vehicle crash. The Racine County Communication Center was informed that the vehicle struck a utility pole, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

Deputies who first arrived on the scene reported the sole occupant — a 19-year-old male driver — was conscious and breathing, but trapped in the vehicle. The Town of Burlington Fire Department extricated the driver, who was then transported to an area hospital via Flight for Life.

A preliminary investigation indicates speed was a contributing factor to this accident, the release said. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

