BURLINGTON — A man was extricated from a vehicle and transported via Flight for Life after he crashed into a utility pole, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported Monday.
At 9:11 p.m. Sunday, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 33000B of Yahnke Road in the Town of Burlington for a single vehicle crash. The Racine County Communication Center was informed that the vehicle struck a utility pole, causing significant damage to the vehicle.
Deputies who first arrived on the scene reported the sole occupant — a 19-year-old male driver — was conscious and breathing, but trapped in the vehicle. The Town of Burlington Fire Department extricated the driver, who was then transported to an area hospital via Flight for Life.
A preliminary investigation indicates speed was a contributing factor to this accident, the release said.
