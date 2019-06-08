{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON – Emergency crews responded Saturday evening for a report of a motorcycle crash in rural Burlington at Bushnell Road and English Settlement Avenue. The call came in around 6:15 p.m. and Flight for Life was notified of the call, which was at the Kenosha County line near Richard Bong State Recreation Area.

A man was transported to Aurora Burlington Medical Center, Town of Burlington Fire Deputy Chief Mark Sekey confirmed. He was unable to confirm if the man was taken by Flight for Life helicopter or the condition of the victim. 

The Town of Burlington Fire Department responded along with Burlington Rescue and Kansasville Fire and Rescue. 

