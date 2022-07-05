 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man to serve 19 years after being found guilty of using social media to lure 13-year-old girl, multiple sexual assaults

RACINE — A man who used social media to contact a 13-year-old girl, who was then raped multiple times over multiple dates, will serve a substantial prison sentence following a hearing in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday.

Miguel A. Joubert Vazquez

Vazquez

Miguel A. Joubert Vazquez, 28, will serve 19 years in prison for seven counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, one count of strangulation/suffocation, child abuse/intentionally causing harm, and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

The defendant was found guilty by a jury on April 29 of all but one charge, which was using a computer to facilitate a sex crime.

The defendant has 418 days credit for time served.

Attorney Annette E. Rauch, attorney for the defendant, said in court the defendant would not make a statement because he intended to appeal the case.

She pointed out the defendant believed the relationship was consensual and noted he received text messages from the girl supported the claim. She girl left her residence voluntarily, Rauch noted, and sent messages to the defendant telling him she missed him.

People are also reading…

He believed they were in a relationship; albeit, a short one.

However, as the Racine County DA’s Office noted, the accuser was just 13-years-old, too young for a consenting, sexual relationship.

Case history

The defendant reportedly began contacting the 13-year-old girl on social media in October 2019.

Vazquez reportedly picked her up, drove to a parking lot and raped her. There was a second encounter in November.

When she learned the defendant was 25 and not 19 years old, as he claimed, the girl confronted Vazquez about his age. He allegedly responded by demanding she perform oral sex. She refused and he choked her; afterward, Vazquez told the girl she “needed to start acting right,” according to the complaint.

When Vazquez dropped the girl off at her apartment, she was locked out. She got back in Vazquez’s car. He drove her to a place near St. Patrick Street where she was sexually assaulted again.

Another time, Vazquez drove the girl to another Mount Pleasant parking lot where she was sexually assaulted again. The fourth and final time, he allegedly grabbed her head and forced her to perform a sexual act.

The girl walked into the Racine Police Department in November 2019 and reported the sexual assaults.

Watch Now: Tips to lower your energy costs, and more videos to improve your life

Check out these money saving tips to lower your energy costs this summer, foods that could be draining your energy, and more videos to improve your life.

Tips to help lower energy costs this summer
Home and Garden
AP

Tips to help lower energy costs this summer

  • Updated
  • 0

Summer ahead means a spike in your electricity bill… or does it? Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Four foods that are draining your energy
Health/Fitness
AP

Four foods that are draining your energy

  • Updated
  • 0

Do you still feel tired after getting a good night's rest? The foods you are eating could be to blame.

How to keep your teeth healthy for a lifetime
Health/Fitness
AP

How to keep your teeth healthy for a lifetime

  • Updated
  • 0

Aging is an issue for our smiles but here are some ways to keep your teeth healthy for a lifetime.

How you can maximize your credit card rewards points
Health/Fitness

How you can maximize your credit card rewards points

  • Updated
  • 0

PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us what the experts say to do with your credit card rewards points.

Should online banking be your next financial switch?
Health/Fitness

Should online banking be your next financial switch?

  • Updated
  • 0

As more and more of daily life moves to online, you might be wondering if you should be banking virtually too. PennyGem’s Justin Kircher has s…

Why these items are the best to buy at yard sales
Lifestyles
AP

Why these items are the best to buy at yard sales

  • Updated
  • 0

PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us what to buy and what to avoid at yard sales.

Tips for buying your first car amid historic shortages
Health/Fitness

Tips for buying your first car amid historic shortages

  • Updated
  • 0

As if buying your first car wasn’t already stressful enough, historic shortages can turn this exciting experience into a nightmare. Veuer’s Jo…

Shrinkflation: Major brands are giving you less but you're still paying the same price
Health/Fitness

Shrinkflation: Major brands are giving you less but you're still paying the same price

  • Updated
  • 0

Major brands are giving you less but you’re still paying the same price. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

Rookie mistakes to avoid at music festivals
Music
AP

Rookie mistakes to avoid at music festivals

  • Updated
  • 0

Music festivals are all the rage during summer time.Thousands, if not more, are looking to make amazing memories. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galu…

Signs you may have a vitamin B12 deficiency
Health/Fitness
AP

Signs you may have a vitamin B12 deficiency

  • Updated
  • 0

Vitamin B12 is essential for producing energy and some research has shown that it can help with depression and prevent dementia.

Study: Being an optimist could help you live longer
Health/Fitness
AP

Study: Being an optimist could help you live longer

  • Updated
  • 0

Being an optimist could help you live longer, according to a new large-scale study.

Summer garden hacks you need to know
Home and Garden
AP

Summer garden hacks you need to know

  • Updated
  • 0

The summer is upon us, so here are three summer garden hacks you need to know. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Seneca Village: A forgotten New York enclave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News