RACINE — A Racine man, whose 2015 homicide conviction was recently overturned by the Wisconsin Court of Appeals will likely be released on bond this week, pending a retrial.
On Monday, 22-year-old Dartavian D. Watson, of the 2000 block of Romayne Avenue, was in a Racine County courtroom for the first time since he was sentenced to serve five years in prison and five years extended supervision in July 2017.
While Watson was in the middle of serving his sentence, bond was not an issue. However, since his conviction was overturned in June, the process has been sent back to the courts, where the issue will make its through the system once again.
During a bail/bond hearing on Monday, Assistant District Attorney Dirk Jensen and Watson's attorney Mark Richards agreed on a $5,000 cash bond for Watson, online records show.
Richards said it was likely that Watson would post the bond either Tuesday or Wednesday of this week. He has been in custody since Oct. 12, 2015. Online records show he has been incarcerated at the Gordon Correctional Center in Douglas County.
2015 crash
The evening of Oct. 8, 2015, Watson was traveling on Mound Avenue when the 2006 Chevrolet Impala he was driving did not stop at the intersection of West Sixth Street and Mound Avenue and crashed into a building, according to a criminal complaint.
Witnesses say the vehicle was traveling at 60 to 70 mph.
Robert Johnson, a 25-year-old Racine resident, was in the front seat. Johnson was transported via Flight for Life and died two days later from head injuries. The backseat passenger also was injured but survived.
At the scene, a Racine Police Department officer asked Watson to submit to a blood draw and read him an informing-the-accused form which states: “If you refuse to take any test that this agency requests, your operating privileges will be revoked and you will be subject to other penalties.”
Watson then reportedly consented to a blood draw and was later found to have marijuana in his system and a blood-alcohol level of 0.11 percent, which is 0.03 percent more than the legal limit of 0.08 percent.
In April 2017, Watson pleaded guilty to a felony count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. In exchange, felony counts of intoxicated use of a vehicle, great bodily harm and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety were dismissed.
On July 6, 2017, Watson was sentenced to five years in prison and five years extended supervision.
'Coerced' blood draw
The case was appealed because when Watson was read the informing the accused form, it stated that refusal of a blood test would result in the loss of his operating privileges.
“In the case before us, the Circuit Court found that the law enforcement officers did not have any basis to believe that Watson had been operating while intoxicated,” the Court of Appeals decision states. “Nevertheless, the officers twice informed Watson that refusing a chemical test would result in license revocation, a consequence to which Watson was not subject.”
Because of that, Watson's blood draw was deemed to be coerced.
The case is scheduled to be retried in Racine County Circuit Court. A status conference is set for Sept. 10 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
In NO way is that coerced...Driving is a Privilege.. and that form has been there for ever and simply informs the suspected drunk driver that he must submit to the states test the department gives...if you refuse you lose you licences for a year ...you also can take a test of your choosing after the states test...did he choose to take another test?? ..This should also throw out the plea deal..manslaughter or negligent homicide can still be charged..his consumption of alcohol and drugs can be testified to by other witnesses. Including the survivor who will I am sure be able to tell all of this scums driving so recklessly and state of mind and under what influence... He will get convicted again...and again the bond is low, and due to that if he gets out he will not show up in court and will be long gone!! I hope his scummy attorney got all his blood money up front which I am sure he did...
Just one more example of how screwed up our court system is. Time for lawyers and judges to be thrown in prison!
next time, he'll kill you.
What a bunch of bs.
He and his siblings have a problem with stopping at stop signs.
sometimes it pays to have a good lawyer.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.