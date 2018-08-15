At a Glance

In April 2017, Watson pleaded guilty to a felony count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. In exchange, felony counts of intoxicated use of a vehicle, great bodily harm and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety were dismissed.

On July 6, 2017, Watson was sentenced to five years in prison and five years extended supervision.

The case was appealed because when Watson was read the informing the accused form, it stated that refusal of a blood test would result in the loss of his operating privileges. Because of that, the state Court of Appeals ruled that Watson's blood draw was coerced.