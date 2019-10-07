RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with a hate crime after he, along with two other men, allegedly attacked a fourth man because he was gay.
According to a criminal complaint:
An adult male called police to report that three males had attacked him near the intersection of Riley Court and Irving Place in the City of Racine. The date of the reported attack was not included in the criminal complaint.
The victim said that the three men had "taunted him for his sexual orientation” and called him "gay." They then began hitting him, and police observed that the victim had injuries to his face, jaw, left arm and left knee.
After going to the hospital, the victim said “his jaw was broken so severely it required all of his teeth to be removed from his mouth.”
After being shown a photo lineup, the victim identified Cedrick D. Green, 23, of the 1900 block of Green Street, Racine, as one of his attackers.
The other two alleged attackers were not identified in the criminal complaint.
The victim told police that he believes the reason he was attacked was because he is gay.
Green has been charged with felony battery causing great bodily harm as a hate crime and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Green also has several other criminal charges filed against him, including hit-and-run, theft, domestic abuse, battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and resisting or obstructing an officer.
He also has prior convictions for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, theft, and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Stephan G. Robinson
Stephan G. Robinson (aka Steve Bibbs), 1100 block of Center Street, Racine, hit-and-run causing injury, operating while intoxicated causing injury.
Ruben Fuentes
Ruben Fuentes, 2400 block of Spring Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Roland L. Harris
Roland L. Harris, 900 block of Hamilton Street, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Robert T. Sikorsky
Robert T. Sikorsky, 5300 block of 33rd Avenue, Kenosha, possession of THC.
Matthew J. Yannaras
Matthew J. Yannaras, 5700 block of Randal Lane, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Kimberly A. Draut
Kimberly A. Draut, 2100 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, battery to emergency rescue worker.
Kevin D. Thomas
Kevin D. Thomas, 6300 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha, obstructing an officer.
Jose Carlos Mariscal
Jose Carlos Mariscal, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments and use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct.
Jordan Quinonez
Jordan Quinonez, 4900 block of 18th Avenue, Kenosha, drive/operate a vehicle without owner's consent, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jolene Ann Koker
Jolene Ann Koker, 1500 block of Packard Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of an illegally obtained prescription.
John D. Miller
John D. Miller, 700 block of Park Avenue, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery with domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor theft.
Jamie Lynn Szarfinski
Jamie Lynn Szarfinski, 300 block of East Market Street, Burlington, theft in a business setting of between $10,000 and $100,000.
Eric L. Schoessow
Eric L. Schoessow, 6200 block of 241st Avenue, Salem, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia
Emilio M. Gonzalez-Monterrey
Emilio M. Gonzalez-Monterrey, 1000 block of Birch Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Derrick M. Jackson
Derrick M. Jackson, 1100 block of 61st Street, Kenosha, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer.
Darius Davonte Banks
Darius Davonte Banks, 5000 block of Biscayne Avenue, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Chrystain Andrew Kuhn
Chrystain Andrew Kuhn, 1500 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, drive/operate a vehicle without owner's consent, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cedrick Dion Green
Cedrick Dion Green, 1900 block of Green Street, battery causing great bodily harm as a hate crime, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Cedric Vernon Scales
Cedric Vernon Scales, 1200 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Brandon W. Farris
Brandon W. Farris, 6600 block of Mariner Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture less than 200 grams of THC, obstructing an officer.
Brandie N. Alston
Brandie N. Alston, 400 block of West State Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping with domestic abuse assessments.
Antario N. Window
Antario N. Window, 1300 block of 30th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of THC, obstructing an officer.
Alexander Edward Kritch
Alexander Edward Kritch, 2000 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Abigail Rose Derengowski
Abigail Rose Derengowski, 2600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft in a business setting, misdemeanor bail jumping.