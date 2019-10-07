{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with a hate crime after he, along with two other men, allegedly attacked a fourth man because he was gay.

According to a criminal complaint:

An adult male called police to report that three males had attacked him near the intersection of Riley Court and Irving Place in the City of Racine. The date of the reported attack was not included in the criminal complaint.

The victim said that the three men had "taunted him for his sexual orientation” and called him "gay." They then began hitting him, and police observed that the victim had injuries to his face, jaw, left arm and left knee.

After going to the hospital, the victim said “his jaw was broken so severely it required all of his teeth to be removed from his mouth.”

After being shown a photo lineup, the victim identified Cedrick D. Green, 23, of the 1900 block of Green Street, Racine, as one of his attackers.

The other two alleged attackers were not identified in the criminal complaint.

The victim told police that he believes the reason he was attacked was because he is gay.

Green has been charged with felony battery causing great bodily harm as a hate crime and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Green also has several other criminal charges filed against him, including hit-and-run, theft, domestic abuse, battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and resisting or obstructing an officer.

He also has prior convictions for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, theft, and resisting or obstructing an officer.

