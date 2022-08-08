Man suffering 'pretty bad schizophrenic episode' charged for threatening to 'kill everyone' at restaurant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 21-year-old man was accused of making threats to “kill everyone” at the Meli Café Friday afternoon.

Jaiveer S. Lall, of the 8400 block of Fox Haven Chase, Sturtevant, was charged with a felony count of terrorist threats causing public panic or fear, two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, battery and resisting an officer following two incidents.

According to criminal complaints:

First incident

At 1:41 a.m. on June 25, officers were sent to the 8400 block of Fox Haven Chase for an intoxicated adult call.

When officers arrived, they met with a man who said Lall was acting out and going through an “episode” that included drinking.

Officers confronted Lall, who yelled, “You’re the cop from last time?”

He continued by saying “I have a chip in my (expletive) head” and “Give me a minute, if you were smart you would give me a (expletive) minute.”

When officers gave him some space, he said “Back up a couple feet (slur)!” and “Suicide by cop!” multiple times.

In the back of the room, an officer noticed blood on the wall. The man said Lall pushed him into the wall, and his right elbow had a scratch that was a couple inches in length. Lall then walked by and said, “You thinking you’re cool because you have a gun.”

He then said “You call back up, you’re a (expletive)” before walking away again.

While being arrested, Lall said to officers “What are you going to do, shoot me?”

He then began screaming “I’m in your head!” When he was not allowed to, he screamed “Let me walk up or I’m not going to let you,” and “Y’all are (expletive).”

Second Incident

At 12:57 p.m. on Friday, officers were sent to Meli Café at 1158 Prairie Drive for a man saying he had a gun and was going to “kill everyone” in the restaurant. It was learned that the man got into a white Traverse and left toward Oakes Road.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke to a waitress who said the man, later identified as Lall, was seated, jumped up, sat back down, and then began to bang on the table. He then yelled “(Expletive) this (expletive), (expletive) all of you, (expletive) all of you people. I’m going to kill all of you. I have a gun and I am going to kill all you.”

Another employee said after seating Lall, he yelled “Do you want to die today, I’ll kill everyone in here!”

An officer conducted a high-risk traffic stop on the suspect vehicle in the 2600 block of Oakes Road. Lall flipped officers off and spit in their direction as they ordered him to put his hands up and comply. The driver, a relative of Lall’s, said he suffers from mental health issues and becomes angry/yells to the point she becomes scared.

Lall said told an officer he is “kind of an alcoholic” and he drinks a lot. He said he went to Meli Café to have lunch with the family member and that he had a sudden outburst, “almost like a pretty bad schizophrenic episode.”

He said “I remember I said that I thought they were in my head and I was telling them that I was going to kill all of them. I was just more yelling someone saying stupid stuff like this is all stupid.”

He said he did not remember mentioning a gun nor threatening anyone with any type of weapon, but he did admit to pounding the table, yelling and slapping his relative’s hands away.

Lall was given $1,800 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Aug. 17 and a status conference is on Oct. 10, both at at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

The owner of Meli Café did not reply to a request for comment Monday.