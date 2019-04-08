RACINE — A Racine man filed a lawsuit in federal court last month, alleging that a Racine Police officer punched him while he was in the midst of a diabetic seizure.
A March 12 federal lawsuit filed by Tyran Pinkins, 34, names the City of Racine, Racine Police Officer Joshua Diedrich and five other unknown Racine Police officers, as defendants in the suit.
According to court documents, the lawsuit stems from an Oct. 6, 2016, incident. On that evening, RPD Officer Diedrich was flagged down near the intersection of State Street and Lake Avenue by a person trying to get emergency medical care for Pinkins.
Diedrich called for a rescue squad stating that Pinkins was having a seizure. During the encounter, the officer asked Pinkins questions to which Pinkins did not respond.
When Pinkins began to sway toward the road and walk away, the officer took hold him. The court document alleges that Pinkins began to uncontrollably flail around due to a diabetic seizure, causing the officer to tackle him.
The lawsuit alleges that during the encounter, the officer punched Pinkins in the face multiple times with a closed fist causing Pinkins “permanent injuries” to his vision, jaw and teeth.
Pinkins believes the officer’s punches were deadly force, and were “excessive and done with a reckless and/or callous disregard for the Plaintiff’s rights,” filing documents state.
As a result of the encounter, Pinkins was hospitalized. After he was released, on Oct. 7, 2016, he was arrested and charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, attempt to disarm a peace officer, resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
After spending seven months behind bars because he was unable to make bail, criminal charges against Pinkins were dismissed.
The court documents state that the Racine Police admitted that they had not provided seizure training, nor plans to implement that training, and because of that, the City of Racine and Racine Police Department are ultimately responsible for the incident.
Second incident
As part of the lawsuit, Pinkins mentions a second incident that allegedly occurred on Oct. 29, 2017. At the time, Pinkins was homeless and living at HALO, 2000 DeKoven Ave.
Pinkins was listening to headphones during overnight hours when another person complained that Pinkins was listening to his music too loudly. The woman then called police.
When Racine Police arrived, Pinkins was in the bathroom. He claims that police barged into the restroom and began yelling at him, who was somewhat disoriented. Pinkins says Racine Police deployed a Taser on him which had to later be surgically removed from his back.
Court documents state that Pinkins alleges that Racine Police may have remembered him from the earlier encounter, which is why, he believes, that he was Tasered.
Pinkins was again arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, two counts of bail jumping and resisting arrest. Both the previous incident and this one were converted to a forfeiture for interfering/obstructing.
Due to a nonappearance, Pinkins was ordered to pay a fine in that case; however, a motion to reopen the case was filed in February.