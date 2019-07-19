YORKVILLE — A Racine County Sheriff’s deputy used a Taser on a man and arrested him in an Interstate 94 travel lane Thursday afternoon, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.
A deputy pulled Jerome Johnson, 24, of New Berlin, over at 3:56 p.m. Thursday on I-94 for equipment violations, the Sheriff’s Office said. When the deputy approached, he reportedly smelled marijuana and ordered Johnson out of the vehicle.
Johnson allegedly refused and was “escorted” from the vehicle, the release said. He reportedly resisted being handcuffed, and the deputy warned that he would use his Taser if Johnson kept resisting. The deputy eventually used his Taser and arrested Johnson in the I-94 roadway.
Deputies referred charges of one misdemeanor count of marijuana possession, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and two counts of recklessly endangering safety. He also received an unspecified number of traffic citations.
Today's mugshots: July 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Savannah R. Hamilton
Savannah R. Hamilton, 1600 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, domestic abuse assessments, hit and run, disorderly conduct.
Angelina M. Correa
Angelina M. Correa, Milwaukee, possession of marijuana.
Johnathan W. Klass
Johnathan W. Klass, 2600 block of Cottonwood Court, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Trevor J. Klingbeil
Trevor J. Klingbeil, 1300 block of Center Street, Union Grove, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cory C. Kott
Cory C. Kott, South Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Maxine R. Lopez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Maxine R. Lopez, Milwaukee, disorderly conduct.
Anthony J. Sullivan
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Anthony J. Sullivan, Milwaukee, possession of marijuana.
