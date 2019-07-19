YORKVILLE — A Racine County Sheriff’s deputy used a Taser on a man and arrested him in an Interstate 94 travel lane Thursday afternoon, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release.

A deputy pulled Jerome Johnson, 24, of New Berlin, over at 3:56 p.m. Thursday on I-94 for equipment violations, the Sheriff’s Office said. When the deputy approached, he reportedly smelled marijuana and ordered Johnson out of the vehicle.

Johnson allegedly refused and was “escorted” from the vehicle, the release said. He reportedly resisted being handcuffed, and the deputy warned that he would use his Taser if Johnson kept resisting. The deputy eventually used his Taser and arrested Johnson in the I-94 roadway.

Deputies referred charges of one misdemeanor count of marijuana possession, one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and two counts of recklessly endangering safety. He also received an unspecified number of traffic citations.

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the greater Union Grove and Waterford areas, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

