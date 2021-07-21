 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man struck by vehicle late Tuesday in Yorkville
0 Comments
YORKVILLE

Man struck by vehicle late Tuesday in Yorkville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

YORKVILLE — A 27-year-old man from Madison was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa after being struck by a vehicle late Tuesday night in the 700 block of South Sylvania Avenue. He was first transported via rescue to Ascension All Saints Hospital.

The Racine County Communications Center received a call of a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, patrol units located a man unconscious but breathing.

The operator and registered owner of the vehicle was a 42-year-old male from Racine stopped at the scene. He showed no signs of impairment. The roadway was closed in both directions of travel while an investigation was conducted for about 4.5 hours.

Members of the Racine County Major Crash Assistance Team and the Racine County Drone Team responded to the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling northbound when the pedestrian entered the roadway. This is an open and ongoing investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

McCarthy blasts Pelosi over Jan 6 committee picks

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’
Crime and Courts

Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’

“Folks, I've never seen anything like this whole life,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine County Board Tuesday evening, hours after the Sheriff's Office reported that a 21-year veteran of the RSCO shot and killed a man who allegedly had just killed a 22-year-old "for no reason" at Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News