Man struck by vehicle late Tuesday in Yorkville

YORKVILLE — A 27-year-old man from Madison was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa after being struck by a vehicle late Tuesday night in the 700 block of South Sylvania Avenue. He was first transported via rescue to Ascension All Saints Hospital.

The Racine County Communications Center received a call of a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, patrol units located a man unconscious but breathing.

The operator and registered owner of the vehicle was a 42-year-old male from Racine stopped at the scene. He showed no signs of impairment. The roadway was closed in both directions of travel while an investigation was conducted for about 4.5 hours.

Members of the Racine County Major Crash Assistance Team and the Racine County Drone Team responded to the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling northbound when the pedestrian entered the roadway. This is an open and ongoing investigation.

