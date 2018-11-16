RACINE — Racine police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning that left a male hospitalized and suffering from multiple gunshots.
At 4:45 a.m., the Racine Police Department responded to the 2900 block of Green Street for the gunshots being heard in the area. There they found a victim of gunshots, who was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital for treatment.
There was no update on the condition of the victim as of Friday afternoon, and the investigation was active. No one was in custody for the incident at that time.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text messages should begin with RACS.
In Racine? Gun violence? How shocking!
