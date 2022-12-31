 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man stole a 16-year-old's phone and threatened to kill her family and dog

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole a 16-year-old’s phone at gunpoint and threatened to kill her family and dog.

Dewayne Binford Johnson

Johnson

Dewayne K. Binford Johnson, 24, of the 1600 block of Douglas Avenue, was charged with felony counts of stalking and armed robbery and misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer was sent to Burlington Coat Factory at 2433 S. Green Bay Road to meet with a 16-year-old girl who had been robbed.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the girl who said Johnson had pointed a firearm at her and taken her phone. She said he threatened to kill her entire family, including her dog.

While talking to the girl, the Burlington Coat Factory store manager told the officer that Johnson had called the store asking for her. When he was told she was not working at the time, he threatened to come to the store and “cause issues.”

People are also reading…

At 8:05 p.m., the girl called officers again and said Johnson had texted her parents and threatened to show up at their house. He then sent her a photo of him outside her window.

Officers were able to locate him and found that he was in possession of the girl’s phone and had a firearm in his backpack.

Johnson spoke to an officer and said he was walking from his house to the girl’s to drop off her phone that she left at his house. He said she was at his house and was running late for work, so she left her phone behind. He claimed he texted her brother that he was going to drop off the phone, but when officers looked at his phone, they found no such message.

He admitted to having a lot of firearms and said when he called her he was waving a firearm but denied shooting it. He said nothing happened between him and the girl earlier.

He then changed his story and admitted there was some yelling when she was at his residence but that was it. He then admitted they got into an argument and he told her to leave. He denied pointing a gun at her, though and said when he was moving them off his couch he probably pointed it at her accidentally while moving them. He also admitted to taking her keys and phone.

Johnson was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Jan. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

