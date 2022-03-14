Man still alive, in critical condition, after being shot in the head Sunday night in Racine

RACINE — A man is still alive, but in critical condition, after being shot in the head Sunday night at around 10:15 p.m. in Racine, the Racine Police Department reported.

The man, according to the RPD, was a passenger in a stolen car when he was shot.

According to a Monday morning statement from the RPD: "Information was gathered that the occupants of the stolen vehicle were involved in an altercation with occupants from another vehicle and shots were fired within the 800 block of Eighteenth Street."

No suspects or arrests have been reported.

Officers initially responded to a report of shots fired at the corner of 20th Street and Mead Street, and then later went to the 1900 block of Racine Street following a report of the man who had been shot.

According to the RPD, the man was initially taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St., and then was taken by Flight for Life to a Milwaukee area hospital.

Investigators are asking witnesses and other "citizens with information" to call the RPD Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. To make reports anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or contact Crime Stoppers via the p3 app.

