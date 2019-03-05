CALEDONIA — Caledonia Police are seeking assistance from the public to identify a man who reportedly stole nine bottles of cologne from Walgreens, 5005 Douglas Ave. according to a Caledonia Police Department news release.
On Friday, a man was seen on surveillance video removing a key from a manager’s key ring left behind a display counter. The key opens the cologne display cabinet. The suspect was seen opening the cabinet and removing nine bottles of cologne valued at $600. The man then conceals the items and leaves without paying.
The suspect is described as a light skinned black male in his mid-30s, heavy set, with glasses and a goatee. Video shows him wearing a gray jacket and black track type pants. He left Walgreens in a silver Volkswagen Beetle with a roof rack.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or with information is asked to call the Caledonia Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-835-4423, ext. 139.
