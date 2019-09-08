{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A man was shot twice, injured with nonlife-threatening injuries Saturday night, Racine Police have reported.

The shooting, in the 1800 block of Franklin Street, was reported at 11:50 p.m. Saturday. The victim was shot in the leg and buttocks. The shooting occurred outdoors, in the porch area of a house.

Police had no suspect information or suspect in custody as of Sunday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 262-636-9330 or online at www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com.

