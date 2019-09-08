RACINE — A man was shot twice, injured with nonlife-threatening injuries Saturday night, Racine Police have reported.
The shooting, in the 1800 block of Franklin Street, was reported at 11:50 p.m. Saturday. The victim was shot in the leg and buttocks. The shooting occurred outdoors, in the porch area of a house.
Police had no suspect information or suspect in custody as of Sunday morning. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this incident can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 262-636-9330 or online at www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 5
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kaylee Belange
Kaylee Belange, 3400 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver THC (between 2,500 and 10,000 grams) with use of a dangerous weapon with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Amanda Blank
Amanda M. Blank, 9300 block of Florence Drive, Sturtevant, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Qumaire Canady
Qumaire Canady, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, misdemeanor bail jumping, stalking.
Tiquan C. Dunlap
Tiquan C. Dunlap, 1600 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping.
Alvaro Gonzalez
Alvaro Gonzalez, 1300 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Christiana C. Jenson
Christiana C. Jenson, 200 block of Chapel Trail, Burlington, aggravated battery knowing the person harmed has a physical disability, false imprisonment, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct.
Leontae J. McGee
Leontae J. McGee, 1200 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, battery by prisoners, assault by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Mark C. Timmons
Mark C. Timmons, 3400 block of La Salle Street, Racine, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver THC (between 2,500 and 10,000 grams) with use of a dangerous weapon with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking place with use of a dangerous weapon.
Tony B. Williams
Tony B. Williams, 3300 block of Debra Lane, Racine, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver THC (between 2,500 and 10,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
George B. Windler
George B. Windler, 5700 block of 368th Avenue, Burlington, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Bobby Joe Barnec
Bobby Joe Barnec, 300 block of East Market Street, Burlington, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Larry M. Dunkerly
Larry M. Dunkerly, 1200 block of Erie Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Clayton R. Naylor
Clayton R. Naylor, 100 block of Waters Edge Circle Drive, Burlington, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, negligent handling of a weapon, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
