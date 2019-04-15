Try 3 months for $3
Racine Police Department
RACINE — Racine Police are investigating an early morning shooting of a 30-year-old man, Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara said.  

At 1:17 a.m. Sunday, a shooting was reported in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue. A male victim was found in the area, but police said he was "uncooperative" and provided little information. The victim was treated for life-threatening injuries and released. 

No one was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing, Malacara said. 

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Anyone with information is urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262- 636-9330.

