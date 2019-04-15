RACINE — Racine Police are investigating an early morning shooting of a 30-year-old man, Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara said.
At 1:17 a.m. Sunday, a shooting was reported in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue. A male victim was found in the area, but police said he was "uncooperative" and provided little information. The victim was treated for life-threatening injuries and released.
No one was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing, Malacara said.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Anyone with information is urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262- 636-9330.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Was treated for life saving injuries and released!! Wow..tough guy!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.