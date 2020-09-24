 Skip to main content
Man shot on Racine's Hayes Avenue in serious condition
breaking topical top story

RACINE — A man was taken to Froedtert Hospital after he was reportedly shot in the 1300 block of Hayes Avenue on Thursday morning.

He was brought to the Ascension All Saints emergency room at approximately 9:57 a.m. for a gunshot wound, according to Racine Police.

He was in serious condition and transported to Wauwatosa. No additional information was immediately available.

