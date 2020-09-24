Man shot on Racine's Hayes Avenue in serious condition

RACINE — A man was taken to Froedtert Hospital after he was reportedly shot in the 1300 block of Hayes Avenue on Thursday morning.
He was brought to the Ascension All Saints emergency room at approximately 9:57 a.m. for a gunshot wound, according to Racine Police.
He was in serious condition and transported to Wauwatosa. No additional information was immediately available.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 24
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Lequan T Byles
Lequan (aka LB) T Byles, 5400 block of Durand Avenue, Mount Pleasant, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property.
Curtis M D Collins
Curtis M D Collins, 3300 block of 15th Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Devonte L Haley
Devonte (aka Deandre Upshaw) L Haley, Gary, Indiana, felony retail theft (intentionally take greater than $10,000).
Anthony M Hollins
Anthony M Hollins, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Tasha M Jacobsen
Tasha M Jacobsen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), theft of movable property (special facts), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Thomas S Sobbe
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas S Sobbe, 8600 block of Fish Hatchery Road, Burlington, substantial battery, second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery.
Cleveland W Wesby
Cleveland W Wesby, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tela M Malone
Tela M Malone, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon.
Dana R Picard
Dana R Picard, L'Anse, Michigan, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Efrain De Jesus Rivera
Efrain (aka Frank) De Jesus Rivera, 200 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Johnny Saldivar
Johnny Saldivar, 900 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
