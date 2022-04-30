 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Man shot multiple times Friday in Racine; he is in unstable condition

  • 0

RACINE — An adult man who was shot multiple times on Friday was taken by Flight for Life to Milwaukee, reportedly in unstable condition.

The Racine Police Department responded to the 2900 block of Crossridge Drive at approximately 5 p.m. on the report of shots fired.

Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said upon their arrival, officers spoke with several individuals and a traffic stop was initiated on a vehicle leaving the area.

Officers learned the vehicle was heading to ER with the gunshot victim.

According to Wilcox, the victim and driver were uncooperative with the investigation. No suspects were identified.

There were no other reported injuries.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Major damage:' Tornado cuts a disastrous path near Wichita

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News