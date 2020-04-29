Man shot in parking lot of Northwestern Avenue apartment complex

RACINE — A man is in stable condition after he was shot at an apartment complex Tuesday evening.
At 10:24 p.m. Tuesday, Racine Police officers responded to a call about a man who had been shot at an apartment located in the 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue, according to Sgt. Chad Melby of the Racine Police Department.
At the scene, officers found an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said that preliminary information shows the man was shot in the parking lot of the apartments.
The victim was transported to the hospital, and as of last night, was in stable condition. As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, no suspect information was available.
