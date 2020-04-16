You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man shot in chest taken by Flight for Life
7 comments
alert top story

Man shot in chest taken by Flight for Life

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE – A man was taken by Flight for Life after he was shot in the chest late Wednesday.

He was shot in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue, according to Racine Police Department Sgt. Chad Melby.

The call came in around 8:30 p.m.

Early Thursday morning a suspect was taken into custody, Melby said.

He did not know the status of the victim as of Thursday morning and was not able to immediately release any additional information about the suspect.

7 comments
0
2
2
13
5

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Managing Editor

Stephanie Jones is the managing editor for The Journal Times. To stay informed about what is going on in Racine County, subscribe at journaltimes.com/subscribenow. It's only about 10 cents per day for a digital subscription.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News