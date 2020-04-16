Man shot in chest taken by Flight for Life

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE – A man was taken by Flight for Life after he was shot in the chest late Wednesday.

He was shot in the 1000 block of Grand Avenue, according to Racine Police Department Sgt. Chad Melby.

The call came in around 8:30 p.m.

Early Thursday morning a suspect was taken into custody, Melby said.

He did not know the status of the victim as of Thursday morning and was not able to immediately release any additional information about the suspect.

