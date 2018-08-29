RACINE — A man was shot and a home was struck in two shooting incidents that occurred early Wednesday morning.
At about 12:36 a.m. Wednesday, Racine Police responded to the 900 block of Grove Avenue for a person shot, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara.
A 19-year-old man was found in the area and transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was eventually transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for a non-life-threatening injury.
At about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 2100 block of Slauson Avenue for a report of shots fired. Police found that a residence was struck, but no one was injured.
No one was in custody for either incident as of Wednesday morning, Malacara said. The investigation into both events is ongoing.
