RACINE — A man was shot and a home was struck in two shooting incidents that occurred early Wednesday morning. 

At about 12:36 a.m. Wednesday, Racine Police responded to the 900 block of Grove Avenue for a person shot, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara. 

A 19-year-old man was found in the area and transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was eventually transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for a non-life-threatening injury. 

At about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 2100 block of Slauson Avenue for a report of shots fired. Police found that a residence was struck, but no one was injured.

No one was in custody for either incident as of Wednesday morning, Malacara said. The investigation into both events is ongoing. 

