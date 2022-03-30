Man shot during daytime incident in Racine

RACINE — At least one person was shot during a shootout between occupants of two vehicles on Wednesday afternoon near the corner of Ohio Street and Byrd Avenue, the Racine Police Department reported.

Police said they responded to the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls beginning at 4:36 p.m. Wednesday.

According to an email from RPD Lt. Chad Melby: "During the investigation officers learned that the occupants of two vehicles fired numerous shots towards each other near the intersection before driving away."

While officers were still on scene, an adult male who had suffered multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds arrived at an area hospital.

More information is expected to be released today.