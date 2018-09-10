Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Dartavian Watson
Buy Now

Dartavian Watson, 22, of Racine listens to Racine County Circuit Court Judge Mark Nielsen during his sentencing hearing in July of 2017. On Thursday, Watson is scheduled to be resentenced, pending notification of the victim's family, after his conviction was overturned by the Wisconsin Court of Appeals in June. 

 Journal Times file photo

RACINE — A Racine man whose 2015 homicide conviction was recently overturned because of a blood draw issue is likely to be resentenced in the case on Thursday. 

After spending nearly three years in prison, Dartavian D. Watson was released on Aug. 14 after his homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle conviction was overturned by the Wisconsin Court of Appeals in June. 

The original charges stemmed from an Oct. 2015 crash in which Watson was driving and failed to stop at the intersection of West Sixth Street and Mound Avenue and crashed into a building, according to a criminal complaint.

The crash killed his front passenger, Robert Johnson, a 25-year-old Racine resident Robert Johnson. 

At the scene, Watson was read an informing-the-accused form that stated that if he were to refuse blood testing, his operating privileges would be revoked. 

After hearing this, Watson reportedly consented to a blood draw and was later found to have marijuana in his system. He was also found to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.11 percent, 0.03 percent more than the state's 0.08 legal limit.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watson later pleaded guilty to homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle and on July 6, 2017, was sentenced to five years in prison and five years extended supervision. 

According to the Court of Appeals, because Watson was told that “refusing a chemical test would result in license revocation, a consequence to which Watson was not subject,” the blood draw was deemed coerced and the conviction overturned. 

Watson is set to have a plea and sentencing hearing on Thursday, pending notification of the victim's family. 

1
0
0
1
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys hanging out with her daughter, gaming on her XBOX One, comic books and heavy metal music.

Load comments