RACINE — A Racine man whose 2015 homicide conviction was recently overturned because of a blood draw issue is likely to be resentenced in the case on Thursday.
After spending nearly three years in prison, Dartavian D. Watson was released on Aug. 14 after his homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle conviction was overturned by the Wisconsin Court of Appeals in June.
The original charges stemmed from an Oct. 2015 crash in which Watson was driving and failed to stop at the intersection of West Sixth Street and Mound Avenue and crashed into a building, according to a criminal complaint.
The crash killed his front passenger, Robert Johnson, a 25-year-old Racine resident Robert Johnson.
At the scene, Watson was read an informing-the-accused form that stated that if he were to refuse blood testing, his operating privileges would be revoked.
After hearing this, Watson reportedly consented to a blood draw and was later found to have marijuana in his system. He was also found to have a blood-alcohol level of 0.11 percent, 0.03 percent more than the state's 0.08 legal limit.
Watson later pleaded guilty to homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle and on July 6, 2017, was sentenced to five years in prison and five years extended supervision.
According to the Court of Appeals, because Watson was told that “refusing a chemical test would result in license revocation, a consequence to which Watson was not subject,” the blood draw was deemed coerced and the conviction overturned.
Watson is set to have a plea and sentencing hearing on Thursday, pending notification of the victim's family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.