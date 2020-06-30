Man seriously injured in stabbing; suspect charged in incident stemming from $20 debt

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stabbed a man with what is believed to be a screwdriver during a dispute over $20, causing a collapsed lung and nearly killing the victim, prosecutors allege.
Johnnie Russell, 56, of the 1900 block of Washington Avenue, is charged with second-degree reckless injury and battery causing great bodily harm in relation to the incident last week.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Thursday, officers were dispatched to the Washington Avenue address for an assault-in-progress call. Officers located the victim, who was standing by the front of the building and had blood on his white T-shirt in the upper left chest area.
The victim stated that he was confronted by Russell on the first-floor hallway of the apartment about $20 he owed Russell. The victim asked Russell to wait until the first of the month for the money, but then Russell reportedly struck him with his right fist that contained an unknown object, possibly a screwdriver, and then left the scene.
The victim was transported to the emergency room and was diagnosed with a puncture wound and a collapsed upper left lung. Officers were told the victim might not make it through the night and that the wound was not made with a knife. The victim did survive the night and officers presented him with a photo lineup from which he was able to identify Russell.
As of Tuesday, Russell remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $4,500 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for July 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: June 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ross G Hopkins
Ross G Hopkins, 1300 block of West Boulevard, Racine, possession of improvised explosives, possession of explosives for unlawful purpose, felony bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife.
Michael K Hubbard
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Michael K Hubbard, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Brittany J Johnson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brittany J Johnson, 1300 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jonathan L Leflore
Jonathan L Leflore, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession with intent toe deliver other schedule I controlled substances (less than or equal to 3 grams).
Tiffany M Likness
Tiffany M Likness, 500 block of Greenfield Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David J Marshall Jr.
David J Marshall Jr., 400 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, attempting to flee or elude an officer, battery or threat to a law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon.
Talon J Mascaretti
Talon J Mascaretti, 1200 block of Prairie Drive, Mount Pleasant, felony theft (movable property, between $2,500-$5,000).
Linda McCurty
Linda McCurty, 600 block of Ninth Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Terrance J Moses
Terrance J Moses, 5100 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), felony bail jumping.
Jonathan R Olsen
Jonathan R Olsen, 1100 block of Park Avenue, Racine, interference with fire fighting (alarms/fire fighters), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Johnnie E Russell
Johnnie E Russell, 1900 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, second degree reckless injury, battery (great bodily harm).
Luke A Walter
Luke A Walter, 1200 block of Riva Ridge, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon L Wheat
Brandon L Wheat, Zion, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession of THC.
William R Bassler
William R Bassler, 1600 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, intentionally abuse a hazardous substance.
Russell C Brown
Russell C Brown, 1800 block of Johnson Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Gregory Scott McClose
Gregory Scott McClose, 1600 block of Yout Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
James M Murphy
James M Murphy, 6300 block of Durand Avenue, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct.
Chris R Nelson
Chris R Nelson, 4700 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jillian M Nowik
Jillian M Nowik, 2000 block of West Boulevard, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kiron D Price
Kiron D Price, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Tahid Malik Ratliff
Tahid Malik Ratliff, 2100 block of 57th Street, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jerome J Schultz
Jerome J Schultz, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Sonata B Topp
Sonata B Topp, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse).
Lionso Vega III
Lionso Vega III, Saint Francis, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamie N Brewster
Jamie N Brewster, 3100 block of Hamlin Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500), attempt financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500).
Aaron John Busse
Aaron John Busse, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500-$5,000).
Richard Earl Butler Jr.
Richard (aka Daddy) Earl Butler Jr., 6500 block of Cedarhedge Drive, Racine, obstructing an officer causing a soft tissue injury to the officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.
Damien L Flores
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Damien L Flores, 2000 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
