Man seriously injured in stabbing; suspect charged in incident stemming from $20 debt

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stabbed a man with what is believed to be a screwdriver during a dispute over $20, causing a collapsed lung and nearly killing the victim, prosecutors allege.

Johnnie Russell, 56, of the 1900 block of Washington Avenue, is charged with second-degree reckless injury and battery causing great bodily harm in relation to the incident last week.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, officers were dispatched to the Washington Avenue address for an assault-in-progress call. Officers located the victim, who was standing by the front of the building and had blood on his white T-shirt in the upper left chest area.

The victim stated that he was confronted by Russell on the first-floor hallway of the apartment about $20 he owed Russell. The victim asked Russell to wait until the first of the month for the money, but then Russell reportedly struck him with his right fist that contained an unknown object, possibly a screwdriver, and then left the scene.