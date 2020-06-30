Man seriously injured in stabbing; suspect charged in incident stemming from $20 debt
Man seriously injured in stabbing; suspect charged in incident stemming from $20 debt

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stabbed a man with what is believed to be a screwdriver during a dispute over $20, causing a collapsed lung and nearly killing the victim, prosecutors allege.

Johnnie Russell, 56, of the 1900 block of Washington Avenue, is charged with second-degree reckless injury and battery causing great bodily harm in relation to the incident last week.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, officers were dispatched to the Washington Avenue address for an assault-in-progress call. Officers located the victim, who was standing by the front of the building and had blood on his white T-shirt in the upper left chest area.

The victim stated that he was confronted by Russell on the first-floor hallway of the apartment about $20 he owed Russell. The victim asked Russell to wait until the first of the month for the money, but then Russell reportedly struck him with his right fist that contained an unknown object, possibly a screwdriver, and then left the scene.

The victim was transported to the emergency room and was diagnosed with a puncture wound and a collapsed upper left lung. Officers were told the victim might not make it through the night and that the wound was not made with a knife. The victim did survive the night and officers presented him with a photo lineup from which he was able to identify Russell. 

As of Tuesday, Russell remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $4,500 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for July 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

