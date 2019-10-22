RACINE — A man convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl and getting her pregnant more than 10 years ago in the Town of Norway was sentenced to 15 years in jail on Monday.
Robert Metcaffe, 54, of Lakewood, Colo., was found guilty by a jury on Aug. 8 of first-degree sexual assault. The charge, a class B felony, carries a maximum penalty of 60 years in prison.
On Monday afternoon, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg sentenced Metcaffe to 15 years in prison, followed by 15 years extended supervision, online record record show.
Metcaffe intends to file post-conviction relief, court records indicate, meaning it is likely Metcaffe will file an appeal or other motions in the case in the future.
Assault uncovered
The allegations against Metcaffe came to light in August 2014, after an investigator spoke with a woman who claimed she had been raped by Metcaffe in 2008.
The woman said she had lived with her family in Norway in western Racine County from 1999 to 2009. The woman claimed that when she was about 15 years old, Metcaffe moved into the home due to financial troubles, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Racine District Attorney’s Office.
The woman said that in May or June 2008, when she was approximately 16 years old, Metcaffe entered her room while her parents were gone and raped her. She said that Metcaffe repeatedly told her not to tell her parents.
Weeks later, Metcaffe moved out of the home and acted as if nothing happened, the woman told investigators.
She said she did not get along well with her parents at the time, so she did not tell them about the incident, and was afraid they would not believe her.
At about that time, the woman became pregnant. She believed the child was her boyfriend’s, as Metcaffe had only reportedly raped her once. DNA evidence later proved that the child was Metcaffe’s.
Metcaffe was formally charged in February 2017.
