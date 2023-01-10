Man sentenced to prison for crashing into state trooper's vehicle while driving high

RACINE — A man who crashed into the back of a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle after blacking out from drug use was sentenced to prison on Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Harrison Geisler, 26, will serve five years in prison for three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of narcotics for the heroin found in the car following the collision.

The defendant will also serve a year in the Racine County Jail for the additional misdemeanor charge of OWI causing injury.

Geisler was arrested following the March 31, 2021 collision. The trooper’s vehicle was on the interstate and blocking a lane where a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was conducting a traffic investigation.

On body cam video posted to YouTube by Code Blue Cam, the state trooper says he saw the collision coming and put the car into drive before the crash.

In court, it was noted by putting the car in drive, the trooper reduced the impact from the collision.

The defendant was seriously injured in the collision. A person sitting in the trooper’s vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Sentencing

The Department of Corrections recommended a suspended sentence and one month in the Racine County Jail.

Judge Robert Repischak called the recommendation “insulting” to the community.

“This is a prison case,” he said.

“You are lucky — by God — you are lucky you didn’t kill somebody or yourself,” Repischak said. “It’s only by the grace of God you didn’t kill any of those people on the roadway.”

Geisler is a graduate of Marquette University, was employed full-time at the time of the collision and had recently started his own business.

He was also seriously addicted to drugs, telling the PSI (pre-sentence investigation) writer he used oxycodone, mushrooms, cocaine and heroin, but his drug-of-choice was fentanyl.

Repischak said he was not able to fathom that in the last couple of years, fentanyl was responsible for overdoses that killed twice the number of people killed during the entirety of the Vietnam War.

“You are a dangerous individual,” Repischak told the defendant.

Dirk Jensen, deputy district attorney, argued for a seven-year prison sentence.

He noted the defendant wasn’t just driving high, but he had used in his car, and claimed to have blacked out entirely with no memory of the collision.

Andrew Mishlove, who represented the defendant in court, said his client was suffering from untreated mental health issues, but he is now clean and pursuing treatment.

Geisler has been pursuing treatment for drug and alcohol addictions for some time, with mixed results.

The defendant was led from the courtroom by deputies from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office to begin serving his sentence immediately.