Man sentenced to prison for crashing into state trooper's vehicle while driving high

RACINE — A man who crashed into the back of a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle after blacking out from drug use was sentenced to prison on Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.
Harrison Geisler, 26, will serve five years in prison for three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of narcotics for the heroin found in the car following the collision.
The defendant will also serve a year in the Racine County Jail for the additional misdemeanor charge of OWI causing injury.
Geisler was arrested following the March 31, 2021 collision. The trooper’s vehicle was on the interstate and blocking a lane where a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was conducting a traffic investigation.
On body cam video posted to YouTube by Code Blue Cam, the state trooper says he saw the collision coming and put the car into drive before the crash.
In court, it was noted by putting the car in drive, the trooper reduced the impact from the collision.
The defendant was seriously injured in the collision. A person sitting in the trooper’s vehicle sustained minor injuries.
Sentencing
The Department of Corrections recommended a suspended sentence and one month in the Racine County Jail.
Judge Robert Repischak called the recommendation “insulting” to the community.
“This is a prison case,” he said.
“You are lucky — by God — you are lucky you didn’t kill somebody or yourself,” Repischak said. “It’s only by the grace of God you didn’t kill any of those people on the roadway.”
Geisler is a graduate of Marquette University, was employed full-time at the time of the collision and had recently started his own business.
He was also seriously addicted to drugs, telling the PSI (pre-sentence investigation) writer he used oxycodone, mushrooms, cocaine and heroin, but his drug-of-choice was fentanyl.
Repischak said he was not able to fathom that in the last couple of years, fentanyl was responsible for overdoses that killed twice the number of people killed during the entirety of the Vietnam War.
“You are a dangerous individual,” Repischak told the defendant.
Dirk Jensen, deputy district attorney, argued for a seven-year prison sentence.
He noted the defendant wasn’t just driving high, but he had used in his car, and claimed to have blacked out entirely with no memory of the collision.
Andrew Mishlove, who represented the defendant in court, said his client was suffering from untreated mental health issues, but he is now clean and pursuing treatment.
Geisler has been pursuing treatment for drug and alcohol addictions for some time, with mixed results.
The defendant was led from the courtroom by deputies from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office to begin serving his sentence immediately.
The Racine Police Department is looking for a suspect identified as Christopher Cosey in connection to a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening. He is considered armed and dangerous.
'I'll make you feel how I felt when you took everything from me' said man before throwing a woman in a basement and assaulting her
RACINE — “I’ll make you feel how I felt when you took everything from me,” said a man before throwing a woman down a basement and assaulting her.
On Dec. 7, Metro Drug Unit agents executed a search warrant at the 1800 block of Villa Street. A suspect was located, and he told agents that controlled substances would be found in his room and his vehicle. A pair of pants in his room had 10 packages containing 5.8 grams of cocaine and fentanyl. Inside his vehicle was 9.5 grams of marijuana. As he was being arrested, the suspect made comments to his mother that he "(expletive) up" and was just trying to make quick money.
A Union Grove man charged with his fourth OWI allegedly had to be tasered and placed in the WRAP restraint system after recklessly driving and reportedly threatening to shoot a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Police said officers subdued an active shooter threat by shooting and killing a 66-year-old man at a veterans facility Tuesday morning.
Carrie Herbst, 42, was driving west in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Warrens on Oct. 3, 2021, when she crashed head-on into an oncoming vehicle.
Kenosha Police responded to a report of an active shooter Monday evening near Downtown. The suspected shooter is dead and three others are injured, according to officials.
A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured when their squad was struck by another vehicle on Interstate 94 on Sunday morning, authorities reported.
The Red Cross is assisting the family.
The case that will determine whether Tamir Williams, 35, was mentally culpable when he shot and killed Andre Sandoval, 21, concluded Friday. Judge Robert Repischak said due to the complexities of the case, he will review the evidence and release a decision on Dec. 21.
Once transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, the suspect allegedly continued to yell and curse at officers and medical staff.
An Illinois man has been accused of a hit and run causing a neck injury; he allegedly had a blood-alcohol concentration more than three times the legal limit.
The suspect was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday.
RCSO: Muskego man dies after being shot at by investigator, injuring self, attacking 2 people with 'huge brick'
A deputy opened fire at the suspect as the suspect drove a pickup truck at the deputy prior to the suspect harming himself, the Racine County Sheriff's Office said. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office has been requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
The Genoa City man who led Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies on a miles-long chase at high speeds is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.
RACINE — A 16-year-old faces 24 felony charges for his alleged involvement in the June 2 shooting at Graceland Cemetery, in which two women at…
A new jury trial for the man convicted in the 1998 death of his wife in Pleasant Prairie is set to get underway early next month.
a man had a gun pointed at him by a nearby vehicle after accidentally cutting them off at the Lien road roundabout, police said.
On Thursday, the Racine County DA’s Office began presenting evidence that the killing of Andre Sandoval was over payment for a haircut and was not driven by Tamir Williams' mental illness, and his apparent delusional belief that Sandoval was the antichrist. Among the evidence presented and according to a psychologist's testimony, even after his arrest, Williams showed “no signs of acute psychiatric distress” and was recorded saying, “I did the crime; I’ll do the time.”
21-year-old charged with homicide for suspected OWI crash that killed 20-year-old nurse on Douglas Ave.
An Apple Watch initially reported the crash, according to police.
During Dec. 14-20, the Caledonia Police Department handled 336 calls for service, 60 traffic violations, 16 accidents (four deer hit) and two OWI arrests: one from a traffic stop, the other after going through a fence on Highway 38. This was also not the first time that fence has been hit; it was hit twice in the last month.
He will complete the term of now-retired Circuit Judge Juan Colás.
A 17-year-old girl from Silver Lake was driving the vehicle that hit the woman, police said.
A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department vehicle pursuit ended in a suspect’s self-inflicted death Thursday.
A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department vehicle pursuit ended in a suspect’s self-inflicted death Thursday.