Man sentenced to five years in prison for sexual assault of teen at gunpoint

RACINE — A Racine man will spend five years in a state prison after reportedly holding a gun to a 15-year-old girl’s head and sexually assaulting her on camera in February 2019.

Travis L. Williams Jr., 24, of the 3400 block of Fourth Avenue, was originally charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, three counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child by filming — all felonies.

As part of a plea deal, Williams pleaded guilty in October to one count of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age and three counts of possession of child pornography, online court records show. The rest of the charges were dismissed, but considered for sentencing purposes.

On Tuesday, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Mark Nielsen sentenced Williams to a total of five years in prison, followed by seven years of extended supervision, court records show. He was given credit for the 317 days he has already spent behind bars.

Rape, threat accusations

At about 10 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2019, the girl gave Williams $20 for a ride to her friend’s house. On the way there, Williams allegedly pulled his van over on Lathrop Avenue near Solbraa Park and held a gun to the girl’s head, telling her “if you open the door I am going to blow your brains out,” according to the criminal complaint.

Travis then reportedly forced the girl to have sex with him and took three explicit videos of the encounter on his phone. The girl’s face is visible in one of the videos, and investigators matched her outfit to her description in the other two.

During a police investigation into the incident, Williams agreed to a vehicle and cell phone search and consented to a DNA sample. Investigators discovered the videos on Williams’ phone and he claimed the girl told him she was 18.

The girl denied ever telling Williams she was 18 and said he knew how old she was.

