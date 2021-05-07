Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2008 shooting death

RACINE — Almost 13 years after the crime, and more than five years after he was charged, a local man faced justice for firing a gun over a fence that killed a 20-year-old man in 2008.

Jonathan Sparks, 30, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the shooting death of Jamaal Stanciel.

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Faye Flancher sentenced Sparks on April 23.

Case history

On June 14, 2008, the Racine Police Department was dispatched to the area of 11th Street and Hilker Place for a report of shots fired.

Once there, they located Stanciel, who had been shot twice, once in the shoulder and once in the torso. According to the autopsy, the bullet that went through his torso punctured his lungs, killing him.

Sparks was arrested on the night of the shooting, but not for murder. He was arrested after police found him with a gun and cocaine.

There were no immediate arrests for the homicide, and the case went cold for seven years.

In December 2012, investigators interviewed an associate of Stanciel’s who reportedly was near the scene of the shooting that night.