RACINE — A man sentenced to 30 years in prison for a fatal Christmas 2014 crash is trying to overturn his conviction. He is arguing that his attorney was ineffective during his 2017 trial. But the case has been postponed until he can find a new attorney.
Bradley Hayek, 35, who is currently a prisoner at Waupun Correctional Facility, fatally struck 45-year-old Robert Castaneda with his vehicle while Castaneda crossed a residential street on Dec. 25, 2014, after celebrating Christmas with family. Castaneda was taking presents out to his car when the fatal crash occurred, family said.
After a week-long January 2017 trial, Hayek was convicted of felony counts of hit-and-run involving death, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and three counts of felony bail jumping. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison in April 2017.
Prosecutors said Hayek initially drove a few blocks away before coming back to the scene in the 900 block of Romayne Avenue, near Roosevelt Elementary School, on the city’s north side. He then reportedly fled again on foot to his sister’s house. Hayek also drank alcohol and took sedatives before the crash, prosecutors said.
Hayek’s attorney argued the area was dark and Castaneda, 45, wore dark clothing. The attorney also said it wasn’t immediately clear what happened when the collision occurred and that Hayek was back at the scene before emergency responders arrived.
After his sentencing, Hayek wanted to appeal his conviction; however, in April 2018, court documents show that Hayek asked to handle his appeal on his own, and asked his assigned appeal attorney to withdraw from the case.
That motion was granted, with the understanding that the State Public Defender’s Office would not be able to appoint an attorney in the case. If he wanted representation in the future, Hayek would need to retain an attorney on his own.
The issue came to a head during Thursday’s hearing, when Hayek told Racine County Circuit Court Judge Faye Flancher that he did not feel prepared to proceed without an attorney.
“I don’t want to disrespect your court by incorrectly presenting my case,” Hayek said. “That’s why I would wish to have counsel.”
Hayek filed an 11-page motion proving reasons he believed his trial attorney was ineffective. Flancher asked him if he felt ready to proceed with the hearing, or if he wished for more time to find his own attorney.
“The Public Defender’s Office is no longer an option,” Hayek said. “If you want an attorney, you need to hire someone.”
The hearing was rescheduled to May 31 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
