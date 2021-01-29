Man sent to hospital after being shot in apartment, police say

RACINE — A man was sent to the hospital late Thursday night after suffering a gunshot wound inside an apartment building, according to officials.

On Thursday at around 11:45 p.m., Racine Police officers responded to an apartment in the 500 block of Three Mile Road in reference to shots fired inside the building, according to Racine Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Chad Melby.

Officers made contact with numerous individuals inside of an apartment and located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound, Melby said. The male was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

The RPD conducted interviews and officers are working with limited information at this point. The investigation is ongoing as of Friday morning, Melby said.

