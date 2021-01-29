Man sent to hospital after being shot in apartment, police say

RACINE — A man was sent to the hospital late Thursday night after suffering a gunshot wound inside an apartment building, according to officials.
On Thursday at around 11:45 p.m., Racine Police officers responded to an apartment in the 500 block of Three Mile Road in reference to shots fired inside the building, according to Racine Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Chad Melby.
Officers made contact with numerous individuals inside of an apartment and located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound, Melby said. The male was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
The RPD conducted interviews and officers are working with limited information at this point. The investigation is ongoing as of Friday morning, Melby said.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andres L Williams
Andres (aka Dre) L Williams, 1900 block of Slauson Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Ignacio Garfias
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ignacio Garfias, 1600 block of Orchard Street, Racine, 1st degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13).
Dustin L Brannon
Dustin L Brannon, 2500 block of Orchard Street, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Julian L Mayfield
Julian L Mayfield, 2300 block of Mohr Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.